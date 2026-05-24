Fit India Sundays Marks Commonwealth Games Day With Cycling Event

Fit India Sundays marked Commonwealth Games Day with a nationwide cycling event, promoting fitness and building momentum for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Key Points Fit India Sundays celebrated Commonwealth Games Day with a nationwide cycling event.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries joined 5,000 cyclists in Ahmedabad.

The event promoted fitness, reduced pollution, and sustainable living through cycling.

A Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition showcased India's sporting achievements.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will continue organising initiatives to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem.

The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle drew massive participation across more than 8,000 locations nationwide as the initiative commemorated Commonwealth Games Day and built momentum towards the historic 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

National Celebration Led From Sabarmati Riverfront

Leading the national celebrations from the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined 5,000 cyclists, athletes, youth volunteers and fitness enthusiasts in a vibrant showcase of community participation and sporting spirit.

The Ahmedabad edition, themed "A New Icon for a Fitter India â Pedalling to 2030," featured a grand 5km cycling rally alongside yoga and zumba demonstrations.

Commonwealth Games Exhibition Inaugurated

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of a special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition by Mandaviya, showcasing India's sporting achievements, the growth of sports infrastructure under the Khelo India Mission and the country's expanding sports ecosystem in the lead-up to the centenary CWG in 2030.

Former CWG medallists and Olympians including Gurjit Kaur, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonika Tandi, Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal and Trupti Murgunde were also present.

Promoting Cycling for a Healthier India

"Today is a very special occasion as we celebrate both the 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Commonwealth Games Day. It makes me proud that Gujarat will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and even happier to see thousands of people come together early in the morning for fitness and nation-building," Mandaviya said.

"Cycling is not just exercise, it is a movement. It keeps us fit, reduces pollution and helps save fuel, while also aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's appeal for reduced fuel consumption.

"By adopting cycling in our daily lives, even for short distances, we contribute towards a healthier and more sustainable India," he added.

Community Engagement and Activities

The event also featured a wide range of engaging activities including pickleball, box cricket, volleyball, tug of war and several interactive community games, creating a festival-like atmosphere for participants across all age groups.

Indian Olympic Association Senior Vice President Ajay Patel, Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, Deputy Director General Khelo India Mayank Srivastava and Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla also graced the event.

Building Up to the 2030 Commonwealth Games

As part of the larger build-up to the 2030 CWG, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will continue organising grand, interactive and community-driven initiatives across the country to deepen public participation and strengthen India's sporting ecosystem.

Across the country, similar celebrations unfolded simultaneously at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, Khelo India Centres and public venues, with Olympians, Commonwealth Games medallists and sporting icons joining citizens in their respective regions.

Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse led the celebrations in Guwahati, former wrestling star Babita Phogat participated in Dharamsala, while former Indian hockey player Saba Anjum - one of the inspirations behind the iconic film Chak De! India - joined the festivities in Mumbai, adding to the nationwide spirit of Sports Jan Bhagidari.