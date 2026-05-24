India Celebrates 'Fit India Sundays' And Commonwealth Games Day

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a nationwide cycling event celebrating 'Fit India Sundays' and Commonwealth Games Day, promoting fitness and India's sporting ambitions ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya promotes cycling for fitness and short commutes at 'Fit India Sundays' event.

The event commemorated Commonwealth Games Day and built momentum towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad edition featured a 5km cycling rally, yoga, and zumba demonstrations.

A Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition showcased India's sporting achievements and sports infrastructure development.

The 'Fit India' campaign aims to bring positive changes in the lives of all citizens through fitness and sports.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined a grand cycling event here on Sunday to mark the 75th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' and Commonwealth Games Day, urging people to adopt bicycles for short commutes and to cycle to stay fit.

The event, which began at 6 am at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront here, drew massive participation across more than 8,000 locations nationwide as the initiative commemorated Commonwealth Games Day and built momentum towards the historic 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Celebrities And Athletes Promote Fitness

Leading the national celebrations, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Olympic medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang joined 5,000 cyclists, athletes, youth volunteers and fitness enthusiasts in a vibrant showcase of community participation and sporting spirit.

Former CWG medallists and Olympians, including Gurjit Kaur, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonika Tandi, Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal and Trupti Murgunde, were also present along with other athletes and members of the sporting fraternity in a show of support for India's preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The Ahmedabad edition, themed "A New Icon for a Fitter India â Pedalling to 2030," featured a grand 5km cycling rally alongside yoga and zumba demonstrations.

Showcasing India's Sporting Achievements

A major highlight of the event was the inauguration of a special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition by Mandaviya, showcasing India's sporting achievements, the growth of sports infrastructure under the Khelo India Mission and the country's expanding sports ecosystem in the lead-up to the centenary CWG in 2030.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India could only be realised if citizens remained physically fit and healthy, Mandaviya said.

He also said that Gujarat hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games was a matter of pride for the country.

Mandaviya said the 75th edition of the nationwide 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative coincided with Commonwealth Games Day and reflected India's growing sporting ambitions ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which Ahmedabad is set to host.

Encouraging Cycling For Fitness And Environment

"Today is the 75th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' and also 'Commonwealth Day'. It is a matter of pride for all of us that Gujarat is going to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030," he said.

Highlighting the benefits of cycling, Mandaviya said it was among the best exercises for maintaining fitness, helped reduce pollution and supported the Centre's fuel conservation efforts by encouraging people to use bicycles for short-distance travel.

"In view of all these benefits, I urge people of Gujarat to use a bicycle to commute between their home and place of work if the distance is not much. You can also remain fit by cycling every Sunday," he said.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi praised the large turnout of youngsters at the event and said the 'Fit India' campaign had evolved into a people's movement beyond politics and government programmes.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' campaign is not a government or political programme, but it is our own mass movement to bring positive changes in the lives of all of us," he said.

Promoting Sports Culture Among Youth

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana called for greater encouragement and support for sports other than cricket, and expressed hope that fitness initiatives such as these would inspire future Olympic and Commonwealth Games champions from among the country's youth.

He said that under the guidance and encouragement of PM Modi, programmes promoting fitness and sports culture were helping create awareness among young people across the country.

The event also featured a wide range of engaging activities, including pickleball, box cricket, volleyball, tug of war and several interactive community games, creating a festival-like atmosphere for participants across all age groups.

Indian Olympic Association Senior Vice President Ajay Patel, Deputy Director General Khelo India Mayank Srivastava and Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla also graced the event.

As part of the larger build-up to the 2030 CWG, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will continue organising grand, interactive and community-driven initiatives across the country to deepen public participation and strengthen India's sporting ecosystem.

Across the country, similar celebrations unfolded simultaneously at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, Khelo India Centres and public venues, with Olympians, Commonwealth Games medallists and sporting icons joining people in their respective regions.

Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse led the celebrations in Guwahati, former wrestling star Babita Phogat participated in Dharamsala, while former Indian hockey player Saba Anjum - one of the inspirations behind the iconic film Chak De! India - joined the festivities in Mumbai, adding to the nationwide spirit of Sports Jan Bhagidari.