Punjab CM Mann To Witness Asian Games Hockey Finals In Japan

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a state delegation have been invited by the Asian Hockey Federation to the Asian Games hockey finals in Japan, providing crucial experience as Punjab prepares to host the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a state delegation are invited to the Asian Games hockey semi-finals and finals in Japan.

The invitation aims to provide first-hand experience for organising major international sporting events.

Punjab is preparing to host the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Jalandhar and Mohali.

The upcoming tournament is seen as an emotional homecoming for hockey in Punjab, a hub for Indian hockey heroes.

The experience from Japan will be crucial for Punjab to host the Asian Champions Trophy and future mega sporting events.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has invited Punjb Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and a delegation of the his government to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan to witness the semi-finals and finals of the women's and men's hockey competitions at the Asian Games. The invitation comes at a juncture as Punjab, under Mann's leadership, prepares to host the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 for the first time, an official statement said here on Monday.

The invitation, extended by AHF President Fumio Ogura, is for the women's and men's semi-finals scheduled for September 30 and October 1, followed by the finals on October 2 and 3. The AHF has specifically stated that the presence of the Punjab government delegation would provide first-hand experience of the organisation and conduct of a major international sporting event in the state.

Punjab To Host Asian Champions Trophy

"The exposure assumes particular significance as Punjab prepares to welcome the continent's leading hockey teams for the men's Asian Champions Trophy from October 27 to November 5. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Jalandhar and Mohali, with Jalandhar hosting the opening ceremony and league-stage matches, while Mohali will host the semi-finals and final," it said. Mann has described the event as an emotional homecoming of hockey to the land that has nurtured generations of Indian hockey heroes.

Strengthening Punjab's Hockey Identity

"The invitation to CM Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab government delegation comes as the state is taking an active role in bringing international hockey back to Punjab and strengthening its identity as one of the country's foremost hockey centres. The upcoming tournament will see India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, China and others countries compete with each other in Punjab," the statement said. "The AHF has conveyed that the experience gained by the Punjab government delegation in Aichi-Nagoya could be utilised for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar and Mohali and for hosting similar mega sporting events in Punjab in the future," it said.