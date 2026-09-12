Ahead of qualification, Hamilton Crashes in Spanish GP Practice

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton experienced a significant setback, crashing his Ferrari during the final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid's challenging new circuit, bringing the session to a temporary halt.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in the pits during practice during the Spanish Grand Prix at Madring, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari during the final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, causing a red flag.

The seven-times world champion locked up and hit the barriers at the final corner, damaging his car and puncturing a tyre.

Hamilton initially ignored team instructions to stop, attempting to return to the pits before eventually pulling over.

The incident highlighted the challenging nature of the new Madrid circuit, which George Russell described as having less margin for error than Monaco.

Qualifying later on Saturday is expected to be crucial for Sunday's race due to anticipated difficulties with overtaking.

Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari in final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid's new Formula One circuit on Saturday, bringing the session to a halt with just over half an hour remaining. The seven-times world champion locked up and went into the barriers at the final corner.

Hamilton's On-Track Incident

He managed to reverse out and tried to get the damaged Ferrari back to the Madring pitlane, virtually a whole lap, while ignoring team instructions to stop. The Briton eventually did pull over, with the front wing still wedged under the car which also had a punctured front right tyre. "Stop the car. Stop in the safest place possible," he had been told earlier. "If I can make it back I will. If not, I will do it safely," replied Hamilton, who returned to the pits on the back of a moped after parking up.

Impact on Practice and Qualifying

The session was red-flagged and the clock then temporarily stopped for barrier repairs with 15 minutes to go. Qualifying later on Saturday will be crucial for Sunday's race, with overtaking likely to be difficult on the challenging layout that Mercedes' George Russell said on Friday had less margin for error than Monaco because of the close walls but higher speeds involved. Hamilton was fourth fastest at the time of the crash, with teammate Charles Leclerc top of the timesheets.