Ahead of World Cup 2026, Pope Leo XIV throws his support behind team USA

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, said he will support the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while also revealing his longstanding personal preference for Real Madrid.

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV speaks to journalists aboard the papal flight from Rome to Madrid on the occasion of his apostolic journey to Spain on June 6, 2026. Photograph: Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media via Reuters

Key Points Pope Leo XIV said he will support the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, wishing the team success despite being unsure how many matches he will be able to watch.

The first American Pope, born Robert Prevost in Chicago and also a Peruvian citizen, has long attracted interest over his football loyalties because of his ties to both countries.

While maintaining neutrality as Pope, Leo revealed a personal preference for Real Madrid when asked about Spanish football, making the remark during his visit to Spain and the Canary Islands.

Pope Leo may have traded his life in Chicago for the ornate apartments at the Vatican's apostolic palace, but he still plans to root for his old national team at the World Cup this month.

Leo, the first US leader of the global Catholic Church, told a journalist aboard his flight from Rome to Madrid on Saturday that he will be supporting the US soccer team when the 48-team tournament starts on Thursday.

"I would certainly support the US," said the pontiff. "I don't know how many games I'll be able to see but I wish them all the best."

The US, who are co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, will play Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in Group D.

American Roots and Peruvian Connections

Leo, originally from a south Chicago suburb, served as a missionary and bishop in Peru for decades before becoming pope. He said in an interview last year he would root for Peru over the U.S. in any soccer match-ups.

Peru failed to qualify for this year's tournament, opening up a papal blessing for the US team.

Football Loyalties Surface During Spain Visit

The pope, who is on a week-long tour of Spain and the Canary Islands, also revealed a firm preference on Saturday between bitter Spanish soccer rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Asked by another journalist which of those teams he roots for, Leo, born Robert Prevost, paused briefly. "The pope is for all teams," he responded. "Prevost is for Real Madrid."

• Argentina, Brazil, Germany win days before World Cup kick-off