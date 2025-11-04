Agent threatened Premier League footballer with a gun

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
November 04, 2025 09:28 IST

IMAGE: The footballer, who is in his 20s but cannot legally be identified, was threatened in London on September 6 in a late-night incident while with a friend. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

A soccer agent has been arrested after threatening a Premier League player with a gun, British media reported on Monday.

The BBC and other media reported the player, who is in his 20s but cannot legally be identified, was threatened in London on September 6 in a late-night incident while with a friend.

The Sun said the 31-year-old accused, also unnamed, was arrested two days later and given bail on September 9

on condition there was no contact with the player.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they had been called to a street in North London at 23.14 local time on September 6 after reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm.

"Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual. No injuries were reported in either incident," they said.

 

"A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license. He has been bailed while enquiries continue."   

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
