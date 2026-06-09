Age is just a number as veterans take centre stage at FIFA World Cup

A record eight players aged 40 or older, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Edin Dzeko will compete at the 2026 World Cup, demonstrating how experience and longevity continue to shape football's biggest stage.

IMAGE: At 41 years and 126 days, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will be the second oldest player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Key Points The 2026 World Cup features a record eight players aged 40 or older, surpassing the combined total from all previous editions of the tournament.

Veteran stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Edin Dzeko remain key figures for their national teams despite advancing age.

The tournament offers several opportunities for football's elder statesmen to extend records, achieve new milestones and reinforce the value of experience at the highest level.

In a sport where youth is a highly prized commodity, the World Cup starting this week offers evidence you cannot keep a good man down.

A record eight players aged 40 or older have been selected to play at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States - one more than at all the past 22 tournaments combined.

The previous entrants in this rarefied category include six goalkeepers and Cameroonian striker Roger Milla, who remains the oldest man to score at the finals after netting at 42 in the 1994 tournament.

Milla's achievement won't be bettered this time around, but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Edin Dzeko will be looking to join him in the over-40 World Cup goal-scorers' club.

Legends Still Leading the Way

IMAGE: Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will be 43 years and 165 days old when his side opens its 2026 World Cup campaign against Haiti on June 14. Photograph: Caean Couto/Reuters

The oldest player of all at the 2026 finals will be 43-year-old Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who if he plays will slot into second spot in the all-time list of oldest World Cup competitors behind Egypt's Essam El Hadary, who was 45 when he kept goal for Egypt against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd in 2018.

Gordon, however, is expected to back up first-choice Angus Gunn.

Ronaldo is the oldest outfield player at 41 and participating in a record sixth World Cup, a distinction he shares with 40-year-old Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and Lionel Messi, who turns 39 later this month.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said he would be relying on Ronaldo's vast experience above all else.

"None have lived what he has in the number of decisive games he’s played over his career," Martinez said.

"He also brings experience in decisive moments that nobody else in the squad can match."

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Chasing History on the Biggest Stage

This tournament's other over-40s players include goalkeepers Vozinha from debutants Cape Verde and 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer, who is hoping to be ready to play for Germany against Curaçao in Houston on Sunday after struggling with a calf injury.

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera celebrates his 40th birthday next Tuesday, the day after Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in Miami in their first Group H match.

While Messi and Ronaldo have each had injury issues in recent months, their reputations will be under no threat: Messi led Argentina to glory at the last World Cup, while Ronaldo already has behind him the remarkable record of scoring in all five tournaments he has played at.