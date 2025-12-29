Age 40, still hungry: Ronaldo sets sights on 1,000 goals

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's double for Saudi side Al-Nassr on Saturday took his tally to 956 goals for club and country. Photograph: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo said his passion for the game remains undimmed and that he is still motivated to reach his target of 1,000 career goals after the Portuguese forward was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday.

Ronaldo's double for Saudi side Al-Nassr on Saturday took his tally to 956 goals for club and country, and with the 40-year-old set to play on for "one or two more years" his target looks achievable.

"It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” he said after receiving the award for the second consecutive year.

"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals) that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."