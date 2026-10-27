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Young Squash Talents Shine At National Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 27, 2026 10:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the rising stars of Indian squash as Agastya Bansal and Kriya Saravanan make their mark, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championship on Monday.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Agastya Bansal of Maharashtra upset 3/4 seed Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan to reach the U-19 boys' quarterfinals on Monday.
  • Kriya Saravanan of Tamil Nadu advanced to the U-19 girls' quarterfinals after defeating Aishni Pathak.
  • Dhairya Gogia of Rajasthan secured a win in the boys' U-15 category.
  • Pradeepsingh Rathore ousted a seeded player in the boys' U-17 segment.

Maharashtra's Agastya Bansal stunned 3/4 seed Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan of Karnataka to enter the Under-19 boys' quarterfinals of the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championship here on Monday.

Key Victories In Junior Squash

Bansal won the pre-quarterfinals match 11-4, 11-1, 7-11, 11-9.

 

In the girls' U-19 section, Tamil Nadu's Kriya Saravanan beat 5/8 seed Aishni Pathak of Madhya Pradesh 11-4, 3-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dhairya Gogia of Rajasthan took out state-mate and second seed Fareed Andrabi 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 16-14 in the boys' U-15 category.

Pradeepsingh Rathore ousted Karnataka state-mate and 5/8 seed Aryaman Singh 11-4, 12-10, 2-11, 8-11, 14-12 in boys' U-17 segment.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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