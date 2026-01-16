HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » After stint in Greek League, Manisha Kalyan moves to Peru

After stint in Greek League, Manisha Kalyan moves to Peru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 22:45 IST

x

Her professional career includes experience in the leagues of India, Cyprus, and Greece.

Manisha Kalyan

IMAGE: Manisha Kalyan was with PAOK FC in the Greek First Division. Photograph: Indian Football Team/Instagram

Renowned Indian women's team midfielder Manisha Kalyan has been signed up by Peruvian club Alianza Lima, a move aimed at bolstering the "team's attack"

Manisha, who was honoured with the Emerging Player of the Year award in 2020–21 and the Player of the Year award in 2022–23, had earlier made history by becoming the first Indian footballer to compete in the UEFA Women's Champions League, a milestone that significantly elevated her international profile.

"Alianza Lima Women's team announces the signing of Manisha Kalyan, an Indian midfielder who will bolster the team's attack. The player comes from PAOK FC in Greece, where she competed at the highest level of European football," said the Peruvian club, based in Lima, in a statement.

"Kalyan has excelled at both club and national team levels, bringing dynamism and creativity to the attacking third. Her professional career includes experience in the leagues of India, Cyprus, and Greece," it added.

Expressing her enthusiasm after joining the club, Manisha said she was committed to giving her best for the side.

"I'm very happy to be here. I've followed the team and I love their style of play. I'm very excited about this new challenge. My focus is on always giving 100 per cent, winning every match, and helping the team achieve its goals."

Manisha added that she believes in teamwork and always keen to score opportunistic goals.

"I really like to take on defenders, maintain possession of the ball, and create plays for my teammates. I enjoy giving assists and also contributing with goals when the opportunity arises."

Head of Women's Soccer Division at Club Alianza Lima, Sisy Quiroz said the arrival of Manisha "represents an important step for our project".

"She is an international player with experience in European football, who comes from competing at PAOK FC in the Greek First Division, a highly demanding environment that has strengthened her athletic development," said Quiroz.

 

"Manisha is a very versatile attacking player with great speed, creativity, and the ability to unbalance defences in one-on-one situations, as well as the vision to finish and create plays for the team. Her international experience and her leading role in the Indian national team reflect her stature and competitive mindset, qualities that we are sure will bring added value to the squad."

"Congratulations to our BlueTigresses star @ManishaKalyan4 on signing for Club Alianza Lima in Peru! Best of luck for your new challenge in South America!" wrote All India Football Federation on 'X'. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Slot welcomes Salah back after public spat
Slot welcomes Salah back after public spat
India captain Jhingan's big sacrifice to save ISL
India captain Jhingan's big sacrifice to save ISL
How a former electrician shocked mighty Real Madrid!
How a former electrician shocked mighty Real Madrid!
AFC rejects direct ACL 2 entry for ISL clubs this season
AFC rejects direct ACL 2 entry for ISL clubs this season
Record 500 million ticket demand for 2026 WC
Record 500 million ticket demand for 2026 WC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon Attends 'Rahu Ketu' Screening to Support Friend Varun Sharma1:34

Kriti Sanon Attends 'Rahu Ketu' Screening to Support...

Multi-Agency Disaster Response Drill Held in Gulmarg Ahead of R-Day2:40

Multi-Agency Disaster Response Drill Held in Gulmarg...

At 58, Madhuri Proves Beauty Has No Age1:31

At 58, Madhuri Proves Beauty Has No Age

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO