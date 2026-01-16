After stint in Greek League, Manisha Kalyan moves to Peru

Her professional career includes experience in the leagues of India, Cyprus, and Greece.

IMAGE: Manisha Kalyan was with PAOK FC in the Greek First Division. Photograph: Indian Football Team/Instagram

Renowned Indian women's team midfielder Manisha Kalyan has been signed up by Peruvian club Alianza Lima, a move aimed at bolstering the "team's attack"

Manisha, who was honoured with the Emerging Player of the Year award in 2020–21 and the Player of the Year award in 2022–23, had earlier made history by becoming the first Indian footballer to compete in the UEFA Women's Champions League, a milestone that significantly elevated her international profile.

"Alianza Lima Women's team announces the signing of Manisha Kalyan, an Indian midfielder who will bolster the team's attack. The player comes from PAOK FC in Greece, where she competed at the highest level of European football," said the Peruvian club, based in Lima, in a statement.

"Kalyan has excelled at both club and national team levels, bringing dynamism and creativity to the attacking third. Her professional career includes experience in the leagues of India, Cyprus, and Greece," it added.

Expressing her enthusiasm after joining the club, Manisha said she was committed to giving her best for the side.

"I'm very happy to be here. I've followed the team and I love their style of play. I'm very excited about this new challenge. My focus is on always giving 100 per cent, winning every match, and helping the team achieve its goals."

Manisha added that she believes in teamwork and always keen to score opportunistic goals.

"I really like to take on defenders, maintain possession of the ball, and create plays for my teammates. I enjoy giving assists and also contributing with goals when the opportunity arises."

Head of Women's Soccer Division at Club Alianza Lima, Sisy Quiroz said the arrival of Manisha "represents an important step for our project".

"She is an international player with experience in European football, who comes from competing at PAOK FC in the Greek First Division, a highly demanding environment that has strengthened her athletic development," said Quiroz.

"Manisha is a very versatile attacking player with great speed, creativity, and the ability to unbalance defences in one-on-one situations, as well as the vision to finish and create plays for the team. Her international experience and her leading role in the Indian national team reflect her stature and competitive mindset, qualities that we are sure will bring added value to the squad."

"Congratulations to our BlueTigresses star @ManishaKalyan4 on signing for Club Alianza Lima in Peru! Best of luck for your new challenge in South America!" wrote All India Football Federation on 'X'.