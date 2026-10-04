After shock loss, Rybakina pulls out of Wuhan Open

World number one Elena Rybakina has announced her withdrawal from the prestigious Wuhan Open due to a persistent foot injury, impacting her highly anticipated return to the WTA Tour.

IMAGE: World No. 1 Elena Rybakina withdraws from Wuhan Open due to injury. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points World number one Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the Wuhan Open due to a foot injury.

The injury is a lingering lower leg and foot problem that previously forced her retirement from the Cincinnati quarter-final.

Rybakina recently suffered a defeat at the China Open and plans to take time to rest and recover.

Despite injury setbacks, she won her third Grand Slam title and qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals this season.

Rybakina is expected to return to competition at the Ningbo tournament to defend her title.

World number one Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from this month's Wuhan Open due to a foot injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday, a day after the Kazakh suffered a shock defeat in her opening match at the China Open.

Rybakina's Injury And Season Highlights

Rybakina, who lost to world number 118 Alina Charaeva in Beijing, said she would take time away from competition to recover.

"I'm very sorry to the fans who were looking forward to seeing me play," Rybakina said in an Instagram story shared by the tournament.

"I'll take some time to rest and recover. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

The 27-year-old has been managing a lingering lower leg and foot problem that also forced her to retire from her Cincinnati quarter-final against Iga Swiatek in August.

Despite the setback, Rybakina recovered in time for the U.S. Open, where she claimed her third Grand Slam title, rose to world number one and became the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

Rybakina is next expected to compete in Ningbo, where she will attempt to defend her title.

The Wuhan Open is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 18.