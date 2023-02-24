News
After parting ways with Sindhu, Park Tae Sang takes responsibility

Source: PTI
February 24, 2023 17:55 IST
IMAGE: PV Sindhu has registered a string of disappointing results. Photograph: Annice Lyn/Getty Images

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang have parted ways, the South Korean confirmed on Friday, taking responsibility of the Indian's "disappointing moves in all recent matches."

The foreign coach said he felt responsible for Sindhu's disappointing start to the season and that the Indian asked for a change.

 

"...I'd like to talk about my relationship with pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible," the coach wrote on his Instagram page.

"So she (Sindhu) wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar."

Under Park's tutelage Sindhu won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympic and the Commonwealth Games gold last year.

"I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he added.

