After Monaco Glory, Kush Maini Harbours F1 Dreams

IMAGE: Kush Maini etched his name in the record books on May 24, becoming the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. Photograph: Kush Maini/X

From almost giving up the sport to winning the Formula 2 Sprint Race in Monaco Grand Prix a fortnight ago, Kush Maini's career graph has taken flight but by his own admission, the Alpine reserve driver has not done enough to stake a claim for a race seat in Formula 1.

Maini, who became the first Indian driver to win the Monaco GP in Formula 2 driving for DAMS, had hit the rock bottom just about four years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic-forced lockdown when he thought about giving up racing.

“I was done, really. I was not in a very good place, I didn't leave the house for a while for sure. Obviously, I didn't race that year and yeah, it was definitely the lowest moment of my life,” Maini said.

"But to know where I'm now, if you (would) have told me that, (back) then, I would be like, ‘that would have to be a miracle'.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, because I've come back from that and where I am now, there's a reason for it and I'm looking forward to finding out what it is,” he added.

Getting a seat among the top echelons of F1 drivers is a far-fetched dream but one that Maini knows is something that is on the horizon.

“Of course, as soon as possible, but things don't work in sport as you want it to sometimes and in the end,” he said when asked how soon he would want to get there.

“I haven't had the results the last two years to warrant the seat yet, but I know I have the potential to. I know I have the speed to. A lot of things need to click, especially in Formula 2 for it to come together, but I really feel that can (happen) this year.”

“I just need to focus on my job, being (a) reserve is one step closer. There are a lot more opportunities and you're almost like the next on the list.”

“You're there, you're in the frame. But in the end, it's all down to you and how you perform in Formula 2 and that's my only goal right now,” Maini added.

In his third season, Maini is currently 11th in the standings with 21 points while his teammate Jak Crawford is fourth with 73 points.