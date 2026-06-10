After four-year hiatus, Serena Williams marks return with Queen's Club victory

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to competitive tennis after nearly four years, partnering Victoria Mboko to a Queen’s Club doubles win, showcasing trademark power, serving strength, and enduring star appeal.

IMAGE: Serena Williams returned to competitive tennis on Tuesday, nearly four years after a three-set defeat to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Serena Williams returned to competitive tennis at Queen’s Club after nearly four years, partnering Victoria Mboko to a straight-sets doubles victory.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion displayed her trademark serve, power and composure, helping the pair defeat the third seeds in her comeback match.

Fans from around the world celebrated her return, with expectations now building for further appearances in Berlin and a potential wildcard entry at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams stole the show at Queen's Club on Tuesday as the American icon made her eagerly awaited return to competitive action nearly four years after her last match.

The 44-year-old mother of two daughters announced last week she had been handed a wildcard to partner Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the grasscourt WTA event and her re-appearance on a London lawn has been the talk of sport ever since.

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IMAGE: Serena Williams in action during her round of 16 doubles match at Queen's Club. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

She did not disappoint either, showing only a few signs of rust and plenty of her trademark firepower and fighting spirit as she and world number nine Mboko beat third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6(2) 6-2.

"It was so much fun, it felt so natural playing with Vicky," a beaming Williams said on court. "I guess I've got nothing better to do, I'm tired of sitting at home, my kids are out of school this summer so why not?"

Widely-regarded as the greatest female player of all time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 319 weeks as world number one, Williams never officially retired, instead saying that she was 'evolving' away from tennis.

But when she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open in September 2022 and bade an emotional farewell, few thought she would return to write another chapter in a sporting story that has inspired millions.

On Tuesday, a few miles down the road from Wimbledon where she won seven singles crowns, Williams stepped out in late afternoon sunshine in front of a packed stand and at times it looked like she had never been away.

Kitted out in light pink and white, Williams looked laser-focussed as she began her warm-up for the match, going through her routines as her incredible career record was read out.

Evening doubles matches at Queen's are usually when ticket holders drift off to enjoy the hospitality at the elite west London club, but there was not a vacant seat and the members' balcony was heaving as the American strolled out on the pristine grass of the Andy Murray Arena.

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IMAGE: Serena Williams with her doubles partner Victoria Mboko. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Even home hope Emma Raducanu's earlier opening singles was relegated very much to the under-card and fellow British player Katie Boulter joked that they might be playing their doubles fixture later in the day in an empty court.

"Let's go Serena" rang out from the stands as she belted away a typically aggressive volley in the opening game and there was a clenched fist as they won the opening game.

The fearsome serve that once struck fear into opponents was as smooth as ever and Williams launched a 120mph bullet later in the first set which she and Mboko edged on a tiebreak.

Williams had already won seven Grand Slam singles titles before 19-year-old Mboko was born but chemistry between the duo was obvious as they warmed to the task, clearly enjoying the occasion.

The second set was more trademark as Williams clocked up the 1,051st Tour-level win - across singles and women's doubles - of her remarkable career, fittingly by holding serve with the help of two aces.

One fan had made a special effort to witness the re-appearance of a trailblazer who once dominated women's tennis.

Mukami Wambora, from Nairobi in Kenya, had never seen her in action but when she heard she was returning in London she booked a flight and managed to buy a ticket.

"I missed out watching her play when she was in full swing. So it feels like a godsend that she's coming back because now I can finally watch my favourite tennis player," she said as she walked in through the gates.

"Serena will always be Serena, even when she didn't have good matches she was still on another level, and we've seen through her sister Venus that it's not about age it's about skill. They say form is temporary; class is permanent."

Few would disagree with that sentiment.

Williams, who also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her older sister Venus, will also play doubles in Berlin and is expected to be handed a wildcard for a remarkable Wimbledon return later this month.

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