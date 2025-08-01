HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » After delays, legal battles, BFI sets crucial election date

After delays, legal battles, BFI sets crucial election date

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 16:39 IST

x

Boxing championship

IMAGE: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BFI will be held on August 21 in Delhi-NCR. Photograph: BFI/X

The long-overdue Boxing Federation of India elections (BFI) will be held on August 21 in Delhi-NCR, the Interim Committee currently running the sport in the country announced.

According to a circular dated July 31 and signed by Interim Committee chief Ajay Singh, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BFI will be held on August 21 in Delhi-NCR.

 

The agenda for the AGM are "confirmation of minutes of the previous meeting; election of various posts for the term 2025-2029 and any other item with the permission of the chair."

The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. Elections were initially scheduled for March 28, but the process had been stalled due to legal wrangling, including multiple appeals and counter-appeals. The Returning Officer also resigned from his post.

World Boxing, which had constituted the Interim Committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of Indian boxing, had set a deadline of August 31 to hold the elections.

The entire process will begin again, starting from the drafting of the Electoral College.

The member states have been asked to send names of two representatives by Monday 5pm. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Big blow for England as Woakes out of final Test
Big blow for England as Woakes out of final Test
Shreyas, Sarfaraz named in West Zone squad
Shreyas, Sarfaraz named in West Zone squad
Set back for Real Madrid ahead of new LaLiga season
Set back for Real Madrid ahead of new LaLiga season
Khalid Jamil takes charge as India's football boss
Khalid Jamil takes charge as India's football boss
BCCI announces latest Bumrah update
BCCI announces latest Bumrah update

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 2

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 3

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

VIDEOS

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking revelation4:11

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking...

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar1:54

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament over SIR in Bihar

Massive landslide triggered by rainfall near Pandoh Dam blocks at Chadigarh- Manali National Highway2:10

Massive landslide triggered by rainfall near Pandoh Dam...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD