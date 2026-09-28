After Asian Games Bronze, Family Want Arjuna Award for Judoka Pincky Balhara

Indian judoka Pincky Balhara, a two-time Asian Games medallist, was left heartbroken after securing a bronze in the -78kg category, as her unwavering dream remains to clinch a gold medal.

IMAGE: Pincky Balhara won bronze after a fierce battle in the -78kg division on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy JSW/X

Key Points Pincky Balhara won a bronze medal in the -78kg judo event at the Asian Games, her second medal at the Games.

Despite the medal, Balhara was deeply disappointed and emotional, as her primary goal was to win a gold medal.

Her family, including her mother and brother, highlighted her long-standing dream of Asian Games gold since ninth grade.

Balhara's brother, Nilesh, has requested the Indian government to consider her for the prestigious Arjuna Award, citing her hard work and achievements.

Her grandmother expressed immense pride in Balhara's accomplishments, sharing her granddaughter's success with her community.

Pincky Balhara broke down while speaking to her mother over the phone after settling for a bronze medal at the Asian Games, unable to fulfil her dream of winning the gold she had been chasing for years, her mother said on Monday. Balhara, who had won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the 2018 Asian Games, secured a bronze in the -78kg event in Nagoya on Monday after losing 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semi-finals.

Balhara's Gold Dream

Revealing the emotional aftermath of her daughter's medal, Pincky's mother Suresh said the judoka was disappointed despite winning her second Asian Games medal as her sole focus had been on clinching gold. "When she called me after confirming the bronze this morning, she was sobbing and crying because her dream is gold. She only wants to win gold, so she is not happy or satisfied with the bronze," Suresh told PTI from her residence in Delhi on Monday.

"From the ninth grade, she had decided that she wanted to play judo, so we got her into judo. This is her third Asian Games. Her dream has always been to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. Even now, her passion is the same. She says, 'If I don't get it this time, I will win gold next time,'" she recalled.

Arjuna Award Request

Her brother Nilesh Balhara also struggled to hold back his emotions while speaking about his sister's bronze medal, saying her long and difficult journey in kurash deserved recognition through the Arjuna Award. "This is a very happy moment for our country. My sister has worked very hard. Last time also, she missed out on a medal. This time, after so many years, she has won a medal again," an emotional Nilesh said.

"I would request the Indian government to consider my sister for the Arjuna Award. I am very happy and proud of her," he said. "I request the government to see her past record and achievements and seriously consider bestowing her with the Arjuna Award," he emphasised.

Family Pride

Balhara's paternal grandmother Bala also expressed pride in her granddaughter's achievements, saying she regularly follows her matches and shares her success with people in her neighbourhood. "I am proud of her. I am very happy that she has made a name for herself across India. What more can I say? I live in Najafgarh and tell everyone, 'My granddaughter is here.' I take the newspaper and show it to everyone. Everyone asks me who she is, and I tell them she is my granddaughter. She has made me very proud," Bala said.

"There is also a poster of her in my village. My neighbours ask me who she is, and I tell them she is my granddaughter," she added.