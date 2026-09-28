Asian Games Long Jump Row: AFI To Move CAS Over Shaili Singh's 'Shorter' Measurement

The Athletics Federation of India is set to challenge the official measurement of long jumper Shaili Singh's performance at the Asian Games before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, alleging a 'shorter' measurement unfairly denied her a medal.

Photograph: Shaili Singh/Instagram

Key Points The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding Shaili Singh's long jump measurement at the Asian Games.

Shaili Singh finished fourth, with her mentor Anju Bobby George alleging a 'shorter' measurement denied her a potential medal.

The controversy centres on Shaili's fourth attempt, which was officially recorded as 6.41m, but Anju Bobby George claims it was significantly longer.

AFI asserts that officials ignored the correct landing mark, leading to an inaccurate measurement that impacted Shaili's final standing.

Despite a protest and review, the initial decision stood, prompting AFI to seek recourse at the Lausanne-based CAS.

Claiming that the officials at the ongoing Asian Games took a "shorter" measurement of long jumper Shaili Singh's effort which denied her a medal, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to move the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their decision.

Shaili finished fourth with a best jump of 6.42m in the women's long jump event on Sunday, with compatriot Ancy Sojan taking the silver with 6.53m. China's Huang Yingying took the gold with her final attempt of 6.55m.

Controversial Measurement Details Emerge

The bone of contention is Shaili's fourth attempt, which officially measured 6.41m. According Shaili's mentor and legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, the distance was wrongly measured at the behest of an official who was not close to the landing pit.

"We saw her jump was clearly ahead of the gold-winning mark. Initially, the official near the landing pit pointed to Shaili's leg mark for the measurement.

"But later another official who was standing far behind came and pointed to a mark which was far shorter from board," Anju told PTI.

"They took the measurement at the mark pointed by the official who was standing far behind. The measurement should have been done on the mark pointed by the official nearest to the landing pit," said Anju, who won a long jump bronze in the 2003 World Championships.

AFI To Pursue Appeal At CAS

Shaili herself lodged a protest and videos of the jump were shown at that time.

"We were called after the event, and the officials showed a front view video to us, which does not mean anything. How would you know where Shaili landed from a front view? We demanded a side view video, which they said was not with them.

"Later, we made an appeal to the jury. The jury later sent their decision saying that they have looked into the side view videos also, and the earlier decision stands.

"It's an injustice to Shaili. She could have even won gold if the correct measurement was made. So, we are going to CAS," Anju, also the senior vice president of the AFI, said.

Another AFI top official also confirmed to PTI that the body is moving the Lausanne-based CAS against official decision.