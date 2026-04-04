HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Athletics Federation of India Requires Approval for Athlete Sponsorships

Athletics Federation of India Requires Approval for Athlete Sponsorships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 04, 2026 20:18 IST

x

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has introduced a new policy requiring track and field athletes to obtain prior approval before entering into sponsorship agreements, aiming to safeguard the interests of both athletes and sponsors.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) now requires athletes to get prior approval before entering sponsorship agreements.
  • This policy change aims to protect the interests of both athletes and sponsors in the track and field arena.
  • The AFI's decision addresses the increasing trend of athletes and coaches frequently changing sponsors.
  • Sponsors are advised to confirm athlete approval with the AFI before finalising any agreements.
  • The AFI will provide confirmation of approval within three days of the request.

In an important policy decision, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has made it mandatory for the track and field athletes to get its prior approval before entering into agreements with sponsors, including private entities.

The AFI said the decision has been taken in view of the increasing instances of athletes and coaches frequently changing sponsors.

 

"... keeping in mind the best interests of athletes and sponsors, AFI has made it mandatory for athletes to obtain prior approval from the Athletics Federation of India before entering into any agreement or contractual arrangement with any sponsor or third party," a circular from the national federation said.

"This requirement has been introduced in view of the increasing instances of athletes and coaches frequently changing sponsors. The objective is to safeguard the interests of both athletes and sponsors."

The AFI asked all the presidents and secretaries of affiliated units, as well as coaches, to ensure that the directive is effectively communicated to all concerned athletes.

"Sponsors are also advised to proceed with the execution of any agreement only after confirming with AFI that the athlete has obtained the requisite approval. AFI will send the confirmation within 3 days from the date of the request," said the circular issued by officiating Secretary G Srinibas Patnaik.

The circular was also addressed to private entities like Reliance Foundation, JSW Sports, ONGC Sports, Go Sports Foundation, OGQ and 'all other sponsors'.

Changes to National Camps

After the 2024 Paris Olympics, the AFI has decentralised the national camps. Currently, the AFI is only conducting national camps for relay teams.

All other elite athletes have chosen private organisations like Reliance, JSW, Tatas or government departments like Army, and Navy for training.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

AFI to act against athletes who train, compete abroad sans permission
AFI to act against athletes who train, compete abroad sans permission
AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic
AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic
AFI bars its athletes from handshakes, hugging and spitting at training camp
AFI bars its athletes from handshakes, hugging and spitting at training camp
AFI to Conduct SRY Gene Test in National Events
AFI to Conduct SRY Gene Test in National Events
Allowing celebrity endorsements gets mutual funds' nod
Allowing celebrity endorsements gets mutual funds' nod

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO