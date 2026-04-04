Athletics Federation of India Requires Approval for Athlete Sponsorships

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has introduced a new policy requiring track and field athletes to obtain prior approval before entering into sponsorship agreements, aiming to safeguard the interests of both athletes and sponsors.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) now requires athletes to get prior approval before entering sponsorship agreements.

This policy change aims to protect the interests of both athletes and sponsors in the track and field arena.

The AFI's decision addresses the increasing trend of athletes and coaches frequently changing sponsors.

Sponsors are advised to confirm athlete approval with the AFI before finalising any agreements.

The AFI will provide confirmation of approval within three days of the request.

In an important policy decision, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has made it mandatory for the track and field athletes to get its prior approval before entering into agreements with sponsors, including private entities.

The AFI said the decision has been taken in view of the increasing instances of athletes and coaches frequently changing sponsors.

"... keeping in mind the best interests of athletes and sponsors, AFI has made it mandatory for athletes to obtain prior approval from the Athletics Federation of India before entering into any agreement or contractual arrangement with any sponsor or third party," a circular from the national federation said.

"This requirement has been introduced in view of the increasing instances of athletes and coaches frequently changing sponsors. The objective is to safeguard the interests of both athletes and sponsors."

The AFI asked all the presidents and secretaries of affiliated units, as well as coaches, to ensure that the directive is effectively communicated to all concerned athletes.

"Sponsors are also advised to proceed with the execution of any agreement only after confirming with AFI that the athlete has obtained the requisite approval. AFI will send the confirmation within 3 days from the date of the request," said the circular issued by officiating Secretary G Srinibas Patnaik.

The circular was also addressed to private entities like Reliance Foundation, JSW Sports, ONGC Sports, Go Sports Foundation, OGQ and 'all other sponsors'.

Changes to National Camps

After the 2024 Paris Olympics, the AFI has decentralised the national camps. Currently, the AFI is only conducting national camps for relay teams.

All other elite athletes have chosen private organisations like Reliance, JSW, Tatas or government departments like Army, and Navy for training.