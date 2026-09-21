Athletics Federation Of India To Implement SRY Gene Testing

The Athletics Federation of India has announced a groundbreaking policy making the SRY gene test mandatory for all athletes in its approved competitions from 2027, aligning with global standards for fair play and eligibility.

Key Points AFI mandates SRY gene test for all athletes in approved competitions.

The new policy will be effective from 2027 across all age categories.

Decision is contingent on completing all legal formalities.

This move follows World Athletics' new regulations for female category eligibility.

The SRY gene test is a once-in-a-lifetime requirement for determining biological sex.

The Athletics Federation of India on Monday announced making the SRY gene test mandatory for all athletes participating in its approved tournaments across all age groups from next year. The decision, however, is subject to the completion of all legal formalities.

AFI Implements SRY Gene Testing Policy

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to make the SRY Gene Test mandatory for participation in all AFI-approved competitions across all age categories, effective from 2027," the AFI said in a statement. "The decision was taken at the emergent executive council meeting held on 19th September and will come into effect subject to the completion of all applicable legal formalities."

The decision comes after last year, the World Athletics Council approved new regulations governing eligibility to compete in the female category at world ranking competitions. As per the new rules, all athletes who want to compete in the female category at the World Championships are required to undergo a once-in-a-lifetime test for the SRY gene, which World Athletics describes as a reliable proxy for determining biological sex. The test can be conducted through either a cheek swab or a blood sample.