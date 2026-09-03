Major Roster Changes For Indian Athletics Team At Asian Games

The Indian athletics team for the highly anticipated Asian Games in Japan has been finalised with significant roster changes, including the replacement of injured star Neeraj Chopra and the dropping of an athlete due to a doping allegation.

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Key Points Commonwealth Games medallist Yashvir Singh replaces injured Neeraj Chopra in the Indian athletics team for the Asian Games.

Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal has been dropped from the squad following a notice from NADA regarding an alleged doping offence.

Men's 110m hurdler Tejas Shirse is also out due to injury sustained during the Commonwealth Games.

The final Indian athletics contingent for the Asian Games now stands at 77 members, including six recent additions.

The Athletics Federation of India aims to secure 25-30 medals in athletics at the upcoming Asian Games.

Key Replacements And Omissions

Doping Allegation Leads To Athlete's Removal

Final Squad Composition And New Additions

Avinash Sable's Dual Event Request

AFI's Medal Aspirations And Team Departure

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist javelin thrower Yashvir Singh has replaced injured Neeraj Chopra in the Indian athletics team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, while long distance runner Abhishek Pal has been dropped after he was served notice for an alleged doping offence by NADA. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced a 77-member Indian track and field team for the September 19-October 4 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at a press conference in Ludhiana which is hosting the National Youth Championships.Men's 110m hurdler Tejas Shirse has also been omitted from the team after he sustained an injury during the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He had said last month that he won't be able to participate in the Asian Games after sustaining a devastating injury -- two stress fractures in his left foot -- in Glasgow. "We have brought in Yashvir who is a CWG medal winner in place of Neeraj Chopra who is currently injured. It was an injury replacement and so there was no problem (in Yashvir coming in)," AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said. "Long distance runner Abhishek Pal has been dropped because of the issues he is facing. So this is the final team for the Asian Games," he added.Last month, Abhishek was served notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after his dope sample was found to contain a female fertility drug which the officials said was "below threshold level". "It's not a case of (Abhishek) returning dope positive. The presence of the substance is below threshold level. NADA is currently undergoing investigation. But we did not want to take any risk. We don't want anybody to point a finger on us. So, we have dropped Abhishek from the team," former AFI secretary and current planning commission chief Lalit Bhanot said.Shirse and Abhishek were included in the 73-member Indian athletics team announced by the Sports Ministry earlier this month. The ministry added six more track and field athletes on Wednesday. The athletes added are 200m runner Harita Bhadra, quarter-miler Kiran Pahal, pole vaulter Sindhushree G, triple jumper I Asha Ilango, discus thrower Sanya Yadav and hammer thrower Praveen Kumar. With two athletes - Abhishek and Shirse -- dropped from the original 73 and six added on Wednesday, the final entry is 77 -- 34 male and 43 female. Bhanot said the names of the six added athletes have been accepted by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organisers on the request of Indian Olympic Association (IOA). "These six athletes were not in the long list submitted by us (few months back) but the IOA made a request for their inclusion and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Asian Games Organising Committee have accepted their entry," Bhanot told PTI. "It just happened just a few days back," he added. It is also learnt that Chopra's current coach Jaiveer Chaudhary could be omitted from the list of athletics support staff as his famous ward has pulled out of the Games due to injury, while his physio Ishaan Marwaha is likely to be retained to look after other athletes.The AFI has also made a request to the organisers to allow last edition Asian Games double medallist Avinash Sable to run in 5000m race also. His participation in his pet 30000m steeplechase event, though, is confirmed. Sable has run in just one race this season after he underwent an ACL surgery last year. He won a gold in 3000m steeplechase and a silver in 5000m in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. "Sable's participation in 3000m steeplechase is confirmed, there is no problem in that. But we have also made a request to the Asian Games organisers for him to run in 5000m also. "But, this is subject to him breaching the AFI qualification mark (in 5000m) during the final event of the Indian Athletics Series on September 10 in New Delhi," Bhanot said. "The coaches are saying he is fit. So, we are hoping he will be able to achieve the qualification standard fixed by the AFI on September 10." The Indian Athletics Series Finals in New Delhi on September 10 will be a prize money event and most of the Asian Games-bound athletes will compete in that. The 31-year-old Sable will have to breach the AFI qualification mark (13 minute and 39.18 seconds) there and also hope for clearance from the Asian Games organisers if he has to participate in the 5000m race. He clocked 13:45.52 in 5000m in Belgium last month in the only race he ran this year. Regarding Shirse, an AFI source said that the federation had asked him to update his fitness condition in writing but he has not done that so far. Meanwhile, Gulveer Singh and Parul Chaudhary will run in three events each in the Asian Games. Gulveer will run in 10,000m, 5000m and 1500m, while Parul will compete in 3000 steeplechase, 5000m and 1500m.In the last edition, the track and field athletes won 29 medals (6 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze), and the AFI is hoping to at least match that or win more this time. "Our target is 25-30 medals. You can't predict the exact number of medals. Everybody knows that to win a medal, the performance on the day matters. Hopefully, we can win more (medals) than last time," said Bhanot. The athletics team will depart for Japan on September 12 and will undergo a short acclimatisation camp at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo ahead of the Asian Games. The team will move into the designated hotels in Aichi-Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of the athletics competition.