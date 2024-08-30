News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Afghan Khudadadi first refugee to win Paralympic medal after chaotic journey

Afghan Khudadadi first refugee to win Paralympic medal after chaotic journey

August 30, 2024 04:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zakia Khudadadi of Refugee Paralympic Team celebrates winning her Taekwondo women's K44-47kg Repechage fight against Turkey's Nurcihan Ekinci at Grand Palais, Paris, August 29, 2024.

IMAGE: Zakia Khudadadi of Refugee Paralympic Team celebrates winning her Taekwondo women's K44-47kg Repechage fight against Turkey's Nurcihan Ekinci at Grand Palais, Paris, August 29, 2024. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Afghan Zakia Khudadadi completed a remarkable journey to become the first athlete from the refugee team to win a medal at the Paralympics when she clinched a taekwondo bronze on Thursday.

Khudadadi, who made her Paralympics debut in Tokyo days after being exfiltrated from Taliban-controlled Kabul, secured her place on the podium when her opponent withdrew before their bronze medal bout in the K44-47kg category.

 

The 25-year-old, who was granted asylum by France, was cheered on like a local throughout the day by the Grand Palais crowd and by her coach, Haby Niare, who took a taekwondo silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"This medal is fantastic for me but also for all the women in Afghanistan and all the refugees," she said in impeccable French.

"We're not giving up for equality and freedom in my country."

Zakia Khudadadi in action against Nurcihan Ekinci.

IMAGE: Zakia Khudadadi in action against Nurcihan Ekinci. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Khudadadi, who was already looking ahead to the next Games in Los Angeles where she said she intended to win gold, delivered a message of freedom.

"I want to give this medal to the whole world. I hope that one day there will be freedom in my country, for all the world, for all the girls, for all the women, for all the refugees in the world," Khudadadi, who was born with an atrophied arm, said.

"And that all of us work towards that, for liberty and equality."

Zakia Khudadadi celebrates with her trainer after being declared winner following the withdrawal of Morocco's Naoual Laarif.

IMAGE: Zakia Khudadadi celebrates with her trainer after being declared winner following the withdrawal of Morocco's Naoual Laarif. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The Taliban's restrictions on women and freedom of expression have drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and many foreign governments since the former insurgents resumed control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Western capitals, led by Washington, have said the path to formal recognition of the Taliban is largely stalled until they reverse course on women's rights and open high schools to girls.

The Taliban say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and local customs and that they are internal matters that should be addressed locally.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round
US Open: Sinner crushes Michelsen, reaches 3rd Round
Paralympics: Armless archer dominates ranking round
Paralympics: Armless archer dominates ranking round
Paralympics: Nitish, Thulasimathi make winning start
Paralympics: Nitish, Thulasimathi make winning start
PIX: Swiatek whips qualifier Shibahara, enters Round 3
PIX: Swiatek whips qualifier Shibahara, enters Round 3
PIX: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command
PIX: Root's 33rd Test ton puts England in command
Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in Champions League
Real Madrid, Liverpool to clash in Champions League
MP: 6 GRP cops suspended for beating woman, grandson
MP: 6 GRP cops suspended for beating woman, grandson

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: Swiatek whips qualifier Shibahara, enters Round 3

PIX: Swiatek whips qualifier Shibahara, enters Round 3

US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!

US Open: Look At What Stars Are Wearing!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances