AFC Women's CL: East Bengal progress to group stage

IMAGE: East Bengal secured four points to book a spot in the Group Stage draw scheduled for September 11. Photograph: East Bengal/X

East Bengal progressed to the group stage of the AFC Women's Champions League after a 1-1 draw against Hong Kong's Kitchee SC in their final Qualifiers Group E match, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday.

The result took East Bengal to four points, two clear of Kitchee, who were knocked out of contention for a group-stage berth.

Kitchee, who needed victory to seal their spot, enjoyed early possession while East Bengal deployed the same strategy they did on opening day with Soumya Guguloth and Fazila Ikwaput making runs through the centre.

East Bengal's pressure paved the way for the opener in the ninth minute when Ikwaput set-up Sangita nicely with the midfielder slotting past Leung Wai Nga.

The Hong Kong side tried to force their way back but were stopped by the reflexes of East Bengal keeper Elangbam Panthoi.

Kitchee started the second half aggressively and levelled the tie just before the hour mark through Ho Mui Mei.

A winner, however, eluded the Hong Kong side as East Bengal took their place in the Group Stage draw on September 11.