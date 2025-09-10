HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier: India's U23s edge closer

AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier: India's U23s edge closer

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 00:35 IST

x

Team India players

IMAGE: India now sit on six points from three matches. Photograph: AIFF/X

India’s Blue Colts strengthened their push for AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification with a dominant win over Brunei Darussalam at Doha’s Suheim bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday, though their inability to convert chances remains a concern.

With this victory, India now sit on six points from three matches and must await the outcome of the Qatar vs Bahrain game to see if they will qualify for next year’s AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

 

Midfielder Vibin Mohanan starred with a sensational hat-trick, finding the net in the 5th, 7th, and 62nd minutes. Mohammed Aimen sealed the win with two brilliant late strikes in the 87th and 90+7th minutes, while Ayush Chhetri also contributed with a goal in the 41st minute.

Despite the impressive attacking display, India missed several gilt-edged chances and could have added more goals had they been more clinical in front of goal

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Alcaraz, Sabalenka Are 'Twins'!
Alcaraz, Sabalenka Are 'Twins'!
Asia Cup: Afghanistan crush Hong Kong in dominating start
Asia Cup: Afghanistan crush Hong Kong in dominating start
Grand Swiss Chess: Gukesh stunned again, Vaishali on top
Grand Swiss Chess: Gukesh stunned again, Vaishali on top
Visa drama! Record holder Shirse stuck before Tokyo WC
Visa drama! Record holder Shirse stuck before Tokyo WC
Abhishek's six-hitting masterclass stuns teammates
Abhishek's six-hitting masterclass stuns teammates

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

webstory image 3

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

VIDEOS

Stunning aerial view: Kathmandu protests turn violent against Oli govt2:29

Stunning aerial view: Kathmandu protests turn violent...

PM Modi felicitates VP-Designate CP Radhakrishnan2:37

PM Modi felicitates VP-Designate CP Radhakrishnan

'War Is Always Unpredictable': Army Chief on Operation Sindoor2:11

'War Is Always Unpredictable': Army Chief on Operation...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV