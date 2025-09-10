AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier: India's U23s edge closer

IMAGE: India now sit on six points from three matches. Photograph: AIFF/X

India’s Blue Colts strengthened their push for AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification with a dominant win over Brunei Darussalam at Doha’s Suheim bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday, though their inability to convert chances remains a concern.

With this victory, India now sit on six points from three matches and must await the outcome of the Qatar vs Bahrain game to see if they will qualify for next year’s AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Midfielder Vibin Mohanan starred with a sensational hat-trick, finding the net in the 5th, 7th, and 62nd minutes. Mohammed Aimen sealed the win with two brilliant late strikes in the 87th and 90+7th minutes, while Ayush Chhetri also contributed with a goal in the 41st minute.

Despite the impressive attacking display, India missed several gilt-edged chances and could have added more goals had they been more clinical in front of goal