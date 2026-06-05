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AFC And AIFF Hold Crucial Talks On ISL Future And Governance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 05, 2026 23:21 IST

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Senior Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials convened in New Delhi to strategise on the future of Indian football, focusing on the Indian Super League (ISL) and the National Sports Governance Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AFC and AIFF officials met in New Delhi to discuss critical aspects of Indian football's administration.
  • Discussions focused on the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the AIFF's Constitution, and the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.
  • AIFF officials briefed the AFC delegation on the current structural status and compliance with the sports act.
  • The AFC reaffirmed its commitment to providing administrative support and guidance to the AIFF for all footballing matters.

Senior Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials, including General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, held discussions on Friday with the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) top brass on a range of issues -- including the Indian Super League (ISL) and the National Sports Governance Act -- in the capital.

The AFC delegation met AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and other office-bearers, with the talks mainly focusing on next season's ISL, the federation's Constitution, and the sports act.

 

Key Discussions On Indian Football Governance

The AIFF officials briefed the AFC delegation on the current structural status of its Constitution and compliance surrounding the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. "AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John and AFC Deputy General Secretary Mr Vahid Kardany met AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey and Deputy Secretary General Mr Satyanarayan M in New Delhi today," the AIFF tweeted on its official X handle.

The officials also specifically evaluated the upcoming scheduling, guidelines, and roadmap for the next ISL season. The AIFF said that the AFC assured the national federation of its sustained administrative support, guidance, and assistance on all footballing matters going forward.

"The AFC officials were briefed on the current status of the AIFF Constitution and the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. Discussions also covered the status of the Indian Super League for the upcoming season. The AFC assured the AIFF of their continued support and guidance on all relevant matters," added the AIFF.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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