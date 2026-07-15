Shaji Prabhakaran: OCI/PIO Players Need Balanced Strategy For Indian Football

AFC Executive Committee member Shaji Prabhakaran discusses the strategic integration of OCI and PIO players into Indian football for long-term development, alongside a tactical analysis of the recent World Cup semifinals.

IMAGE: There has been recent focus in bringing Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and People of India Origin (PIO) players to arrest the downward slide of the national football team. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Integrating OCI and PIO players requires a balanced, long-term strategy, not just a quick fix for Indian football's challenges.

While OCI/PIO players can offer short-term benefits and improve Asian-level competitiveness, true transformation needs strong grassroots and youth development.

Recruiting OCI/PIO players at the U17 level for both men's and women's teams is crucial for building a sustainable pipeline for the future.

The inclusion of overseas players should be part of a well-packaged strategy to attract and integrate them effectively into the Indian football system.

AFC Executive Committee member Shaji Prabhakaran also provided tactical analysis of the World Cup semifinals, praising Spain's midfield control and Argentina's fearless approach.

India needs a balanced approach and long-term strategy to bring OCI and PIO players to play for the national team, as their inclusion is not the panacea of all ills facing Indian football, said AFC Executive Committee member Shaji Prabhakaran on Wednesday.

There has been recent focus in bringing Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and People of India Origin (PIO) players to arrest the downward slide of the national football team. Australian-origin player Ryan Williams turned up for the national team earlier this year after acquiring Indian citizenship.

Balancing OCI/PIO Inclusion for Indian Football

Prabhakaran, who served as the All India Football Federation's General Secretary until 2023, welcomed the AIFF's initiative and the Sports Ministry's efforts in that direction. However, he stressed that allowing OCI and PIO players to represent India should be viewed as just one element of a broader, long-term strategy to develop Indian football.

"The OCI/PIO issue has become big because the fans see this as the only way we will be able to compete. There are possibilities once the government comes up with policy in terms of whether it is going to be a sports passport or whatever, in short term it will definitely help," he told PTI in an interview.

"But we have to also understand that there are not many Indians playing at the top level in the global football. What can happen is in three to four years, we can take their services and perform better at the Asian level to begin with and show that we can also compete at the top level. Ultimately, we have to work hard at the grassroots and youth level."

Strategic Integration of Overseas Players

Prabhakaran said ideally the OCI/PIO players should be recruited in the U17 level in both men and women's teams.

"We have to take them from under 17 to the senior in both men and women and that is where we will have the pipeline for next 10 years. That way the PIO/OCIs will strengthen our foundation."

He, however, warned that the induction of PIOs/OCIs is not the panacea of Indian football but can only provide the initial momentum to the national team's transformation.

"PIOs can change the image of the national team a bit but it will be still difficult to get a medal (or do well in international events). Even we have 11 PIO/OCIs playing, we will not get into the medal situation, that's the fact but what we are going to do by having them for next 10-15 years with a blueprint is about showing that India has the potential and that can lead to complete transformation.

"Also, it is not that PIOs or OCIs will come (in large numbers) as you open the door, it needs to be a part of a strategy, need to package it better to make it attractive for the PIOs to really come and integrate with the Indian football system."