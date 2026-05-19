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Home  » Sports » AIFF Enhances Coach Education With AFC Fitness Course

AIFF Enhances Coach Education With AFC Fitness Course

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 15:27 IST

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is elevating Indian football coaching standards by conducting an AFC Fitness Course focused on enhancing coach education and fitness training.

Key Points

  • AIFF conducted an AFC Fitness Course (Level 1A) to enhance coach education.
  • The course was delivered by AFC instructors from Japan.
  • Nineteen coaches from across India attended the Level 1A course.
  • The AFC Fitness Course is part of AIFF's plan to strengthen fitness training standards in Indian football.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) conducted an AFC Fitness Course (Level 1A) at the Inspire Institute of Sport from May 14 to 18.

AFC Fitness Course Details

The course was delivered by AFC instructors Mikinobu Yasumatsu and Atsushi Kanno from Japan, and was attended by 19 coaches from across India. AIFF Head of Coach Development Vivek Nagul was present during the course.

 

The AFC Fitness Course is conducted in two stages  Level 1A and Level 1B. The programme in Ballari covered Level 1A, while Level 1B is scheduled to be conducted next year.

The course forms part of AIFF's plans to strengthen coach education and fitness training standards within the Indian football ecosystem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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