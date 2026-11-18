Indian snooker legend Pankaj Advani, alongside other top Indian cueists including Manan Chandra, Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan, Anupama Ramachandran, and Amee Kamani, has made a strong start at the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Indore with impressive opening victories.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points Pankaj Advani, a 29-time world champion, secured a 4-1 victory against Michael Mengorio of the Philippines in his opening group stage match.

Fellow Indian players Manan Chandra, Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan, and Kamal Chawla also won their respective group matches.

In the women's category, defending champion Anupama Ramachandran and Amee Kamani registered wins in their first group matches.

The IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026 is currently underway in Indore, with group stage matches played in a round-robin format.

World-renowned cueist Pankaj Advani, along with fellow Indian players Manan Chandra and Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan, secured victories in their opening group stage matches at the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2026, currently underway in Indore.

In the women's category, defending champion Anupama Ramachandran and Amee Kamani also won their respective group matches, advancing further in the championship organised by the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF).

Strong Start For India At World Snooker

The group stage matches are being played in a round-robin format.

The 29-time world champion Advani defeated Michael Mengorio of the Philippines 4-1 in his opening group-stage match. Advani won the opening two frames in just 30 minutes and maintained his momentum throughout the contest to seal the victory.

India's Manan Chandra defeated Langyi Ryan Li of Hong Kong, China, 4-2, while Shrikrishna Suryanarayanan beat Kuwait's Abdullah Alyousef 4-0.

India's Kamal Chawla also emerged victorious, defeating Germany's Christian Richter 4-1 in his group stage match.

In the women's category, Ramachandran defeated France's Ophelie Laval 2-0, while Kamani also won her first group match, defeating fellow Indian Afeefa Fakhrudeen by the same margin.