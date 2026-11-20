Indian cue sports stars Pankaj Advani and defending women's champion Anupama Ramachandran have both powered into the semifinals of the prestigious IBSF World Snooker Championships, showcasing India's strong presence on the global snooker stage.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points Pankaj Advani defeated compatriot Digvijay Kadian 4-2 on Friday to enter the men's semifinals of the IBSF World Snooker Championships.

Advani is set to face Iran's Ali Gharahgozlou in his semifinal match.

Defending women's champion Anupama Ramachandran also advanced to the semifinals with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Keerthana Pandian.

Anupama will compete against Tessa Davidson in her semifinal clash.

Other Indian players, Brijesh Damani and Amee Kamani, were eliminated in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani continued his quest for another world title, overcoming compatriot Digvijay Kadian 4-2 to enter the men's semifinals of the IBSF World Snooker Championships here on Friday.

Advani, known for his percentage safety play, was pushed hard by Kadian in a closely fought quarterfinal at the Yeshwant Club, with the two Indians engaging in a series of tactical exchanges.

Advani's Semifinal Journey

Advani eventually prevailed to set up a semifinal clash with Iran's Ali Gharahgozlou, who defeated India's Dhvajj Haria in his quarterfinal.

The other semifinal will be an all-Hong Kong China affair between Langyi Ryan Li and Tam Yun Fung.

Kadian, who had earlier defeated former professional Harvey Chandler of England, started strongly and compiled a break of 40 after capitalising on a poor safety shot from Advani.

However, Kadian missed a yellow to the bottom-right pocket while leading 54-0, allowing Advani to clear the table with a superb break of 56 and take the opening frame.

Advani consolidated his advantage by winning the next frame with breaks of 44 and 20, but Kadian fought back with runs of 57 and 42 to level the contest at 2-2.

The fifth frame turned into a prolonged tactical battle, lasting nearly an hour, before Advani edged ahead 3-2. The Indian ace then maintained his composure in another closely contested frame to seal the match.

Earlier, Brijesh Damani, who had stunned Ali Alobaidli in the first knockout round and top seed Sourav Kothari 4-2 in the pre-quarterfinals, went down 2-4 to Ryan Li.

Anupama Ramachandran Advances

Defending women's champion Anupama Ramachandran also advanced to the semifinals with a comfortable 3-1 victory over compatriot Keerthana Pandian in the quarterfinals.

The Chennai cueist recovered from losing the opening frame, despite compiling a break of 46, with a fluent run of 61 in the second frame to draw level.

She then adopted a disciplined approach to take the third frame before sealing the contest with another impressive break of 38.

Anupama will face Tessa Davidson in the semifinals after the latter defeated Filipino cueist Carmille Buhat 3-0.

India's Amee Kamani, who had dominated the league stage, failed to maintain her form and suffered a 1-3 defeat against Hong Kong China's Shiu Wing Man.

Shiu will take on compatriot So Man Yan in the other semifinal.