Pankaj Advani Clinches Dramatic Pool Nationals Double

Pankaj Advani showcased his cue sports prowess by winning the men's Pool Nationals, while Chitra Magimairaj triumphed in the women's event, marking a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points Pankaj Advani secured a come-from-behind victory against Pushpender Singh in the men's 10-ball pool final at the Pool Nationals.

Advani's strategic play under pressure proved crucial in edging out his rival for a memorable double win.

Chitra Magimairaj demonstrated resilience, overcoming Neena Praveen in the women's final to also claim a Pool Nationals title.

Key errors from Pushpender Singh in crucial racks allowed Advani to capitalise and gain the lead in the final.

Magimairaj maintained composure in the women's final, capitalising on her opponent's mistakes to secure her victory.

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani played the big points well under pressure to edge out a fighting Pushpender Singh for a memorable double in his maiden pool Nationals here on Saturday.

In the men's final of the 10-ball pool event, PSPB's Advani scored a come-from-behind 11-9 win over his RSPB rival.

Later, fellow Bengalurean Chitra Magimairaj rallied splendidly to overcome Neena Praveen of Tamil Nadu 6-4 in the women's final to complete an impressive double.

Men's Final: Advani vs. Pushpender

The men's final was a match of small margins. Although Pushpender got off the blocks in a rousing manner, Advani, who annexed the 9-ball title a few days ago, fought back in splendid fashion to draw level at 3-3 in the race-to-11 affair.

The title clash turned decisively in favour of Advani in the 16th rack.

Pushpender seemed on course to make a break, but missed a regulation pot of No. 8 to let Advani draw level.

Advani punished another error from Pushpender in the next rack to go up for the first time in the final at 9-8. A poor Pushpender break in the 18th rack allowed Advani to go up 10-8.

Pushpender then made a brilliant rack and run when Advani failed to pot a ball off his break in the next. In the 20th rack, the RSPB cueist made a couple of brilliant recovery shots before he snookered himself after taking No. 7 to the bottom right-hand pocket.

Advani then potted the remaining balls to walk away with the title.

Women's Final: Magimairaj vs. Praveen

In the women's final, Chitra took a 5-3 lead in the race-to-6 title clash.

Neena reduced the margin by taking the ninth, and the Chennai cueist looked set to draw level.

But she missed a simple No. 8 pot to the centre pocket and covered her race in disappointment at frittering away a chance to take the match to the decider.

The composed Chitra closed out the rack and match without much ado.