Pankaj Advani Clinches Dramatic Pool Nationals Double

Pankaj Advani showcased his cue sports prowess by winning the men's Pool Nationals, while Chitra Magimairaj triumphed in the women's event, marking a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.
Key Points
- Pankaj Advani secured a come-from-behind victory against Pushpender Singh in the men's 10-ball pool final at the Pool Nationals.
- Advani's strategic play under pressure proved crucial in edging out his rival for a memorable double win.
- Chitra Magimairaj demonstrated resilience, overcoming Neena Praveen in the women's final to also claim a Pool Nationals title.
- Key errors from Pushpender Singh in crucial racks allowed Advani to capitalise and gain the lead in the final.
- Magimairaj maintained composure in the women's final, capitalising on her opponent's mistakes to secure her victory.
Ace cueist Pankaj Advani played the big points well under pressure to edge out a fighting Pushpender Singh for a memorable double in his maiden pool Nationals here on Saturday.
In the men's final of the 10-ball pool event, PSPB's Advani scored a come-from-behind 11-9 win over his RSPB rival.
Later, fellow Bengalurean Chitra Magimairaj rallied splendidly to overcome Neena Praveen of Tamil Nadu 6-4 in the women's final to complete an impressive double.
Men's Final: Advani vs. Pushpender
The men's final was a match of small margins. Although Pushpender got off the blocks in a rousing manner, Advani, who annexed the 9-ball title a few days ago, fought back in splendid fashion to draw level at 3-3 in the race-to-11 affair.
The title clash turned decisively in favour of Advani in the 16th rack.
Pushpender seemed on course to make a break, but missed a regulation pot of No. 8 to let Advani draw level.
Advani punished another error from Pushpender in the next rack to go up for the first time in the final at 9-8. A poor Pushpender break in the 18th rack allowed Advani to go up 10-8.
Pushpender then made a brilliant rack and run when Advani failed to pot a ball off his break in the next. In the 20th rack, the RSPB cueist made a couple of brilliant recovery shots before he snookered himself after taking No. 7 to the bottom right-hand pocket.
Advani then potted the remaining balls to walk away with the title.
Women's Final: Magimairaj vs. Praveen
In the women's final, Chitra took a 5-3 lead in the race-to-6 title clash.
Neena reduced the margin by taking the ninth, and the Chennai cueist looked set to draw level.
But she missed a simple No. 8 pot to the centre pocket and covered her race in disappointment at frittering away a chance to take the match to the decider.
The composed Chitra closed out the rack and match without much ado.