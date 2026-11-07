Adkar And Bhosale Make History In Chennai Open Doubles Final

Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale have etched their names in history by becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final at the Chennai Open, marking a significant milestone for Indian women's tennis.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale became the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final at the Chennai Open on Saturday.

The Indian duo defeated second seeds Weronika Falkowska and Alana Smith 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 in a thrilling semifinal.

This historic achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian women's tennis, as no all-Indian combination had previously reached a final at the main WTA Tour level.

The pair recovered from a mid-match slump, showing composure in the deciding super tie-break to secure their victory.

Former India player Sania Mirza, despite winning 43 doubles titles, never partnered an Indian in those triumphs.

India's Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale created history by becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final, beating second seeds Weronika Falkowska of Poland and Alana Smith of the USA in a thrilling semifinal at the Chennai Open here Saturday.

The Indian duo recovered from a mid-match slump to prevail 6-2 2-6 10-8, keeping their composure in the deciding super tie-break after the Polish-American combination had threatened to snatch the contest away.

A Historic Milestone For Indian Women's Tennis

The achievement is significant for Indian women's tennis, with no all-Indian combination having previously reached a final at the main WTA Tour level.

Shikha Uberoi and her sister Neha had reached the finals of the 2005 Sunfeast Open and Guangzhou Open, but Neha represented the USA, making them an Indo-American combination.

Former India player Sania Mirza won 43 doubles titles during her illustrious career but never partnered an Indian in those triumphs.

Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi won a WTA 125 doubles title in 2018, a level below the main Tour, while Prarthna Thombare reached three WTA 125 finals with Dutch partner Arianne Hartono.

Dominant Start In The Opening Set

Adkar and Bhosale looked in complete control in the opening set, capitalising on the errors of their opponents to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Indians made the first breakthrough in the third game after Adkar attacked Smith's second serve with a fierce return that Falkowska failed to put back into play.

Bhosale then consolidated the advantage with a comfortable hold.

A forehand error from Falkowska presented the home pair with another break opportunity, which Bhosale converted with a powerful forehand return to establish a double-break cushion.

The second seeds struggled to find their rhythm as the Indians wrapped up the opening set without much resistance.

Second Set Setback And Deciding Tie-Break

The momentum, however, shifted in the second set. The Indians missed opportunities to break Smith and Falkowska in the third and fifth games, allowing their opponents to grow in confidence.

Adkar endured a disastrous sixth game, dropping her serve at love after committing two consecutive double faults.

The Indians also struggled to finish points at the net as the Polish-American pair tightened their grip on the contest.

Adkar, who had also needed medical attention during her singles second-round match, received a medical timeout for treatment to her strapped left thigh.

Bhosale subsequently came under pressure on serve, and the second seeds converted their first of three break points to level the match at one set apiece.

In the deciding super tie-break, Falkowska and Smith raced to a 3-0 lead, but the Indians fought back to remain in contention.

Bhosale produced a fine point but followed it with a double fault as the Indians slipped to 6-8. She then found a forehand winner, passing Smith to reduce the deficit.

Adkar produced a winning volley to earn match point before sealing the historic victory with a superb forehand down the line, sparking celebrations for the home pair.