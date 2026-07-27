Indian Racer Aditya Patnaik Claims First International Victory In Malaysia

Discover how Indian racing talent Aditya Patnaik secured his maiden international victory at the Gold Vios Championship Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Key Points Indian racer Aditya Patnaik clinched his first international victory at the Gold Vios Championship Malaysia.

Patnaik won Round 3 of the Sporting Class at the iconic Sepang International Circuit.

The Mumbai-based youngster secured the win in Race 2 after a third-place finish in Race 1.

Aditya Patnaik, a former Indian National Karting Champion, earned MYR 15,000 prize money.

This significant win marks his debut year on the international racing circuit.

Indian racer Aditya Patnaik won Round 3 of the Sporting Class at the Gold Vios Championship Malaysia at the iconic Sepang International Circuit here. Aditya came third in Race 1 and then won Race 2 to seal the top spot on the podium for Round 3, and collect prize money of MYR 15,000.

Patnaik's Journey To Victory

This was the Mumbai-based youngster's maiden international racing victory in his first year on the circuit, after graduating from the Polo Cup India as the Vice-National Champion two years in a row. Aditya from Rayo Racing, driving for former F1 racer Alex Young's Team Axle Sports, lost some positions in the opening laps as the front bunch of cars ran up to four cars wide in the first few corners. The former Indian National Karting Champion then had an intense wheel to wheel battle with Malaysia's Taj Aiman. However, it was Lew Xuan Yan who won ahead of Aiman and Aditya.

The top eight finishers of Race 1 get reversed for the start of Race 2. Aditya's third place finish meant he had to start sixth. A good start helped him gain some positions and by Lap 3 he was in third place. Following a battle with Adam Mikail, Aditya eventually took the lead and held it on to bag his maiden international win. "Race 1 was entirely a wheel-to-wheel battle, and Race 2 turned into my best race of the year - fighting and earning the lead for the win was a great feeling," said Aditya.