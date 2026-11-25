Indian snooker star Aditya Mehta faced an unexpected exit from the World Cup of Snooker in Muscat on Wednesday, losing to Pakistan's Rana Irfan in the pre-quarterfinals despite having beaten him earlier in the league stage.

Key Points India's Aditya Mehta lost to Pakistan's Rana Irfan 0-4 in the World Cup of Snooker pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Mehta had previously secured a runaway win against Irfan in their final league tie.

Irfan capitalised on Mehta's errors, compiling a break of 102 in the second frame and a 59 in the third.

Ketan Chawla, the other Indian to make the knockouts, was defeated 2-3 by Afghanistan's Mohammad Rais Senzahi in the first round.

India's Aditya Mehta, who scored a runaway win over Pakistan's Rana Irfan in his final league tie, failed to reproduce that form and lost to the same opponent in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Cup of Snooker here on Wednesday.

Mehta's Performance Against Irfan

The Indian ace gave his rival too many chances, and Irfan made the most of them, unlike in their previous meeting.

Capitalising on an error by Aditya, the Pakistani cueist compiled a frame-clinching 42 to take the first frame of the best-of-seven encounter.

In the next frame, Aditya missed a red into the centre pocket, and Irfan punished him with a gritty break of 102.

A break of 59 in the third saw the Indian trail 0-3. The fourth frame could have gone either way, but Irfan's superior safety on the last red helped him seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Other Indian Players' Results

Earlier, Ketan Chawla, the other Indian to make the knockouts, lost 2-3 in the first round to Afghanistan's Mohammad Rais Senzahi.

Results (Individual, Indians unless mentioned):

Pre-quarterfinals: Aditya Mehta lost to Rana Irfan (Pak) 0-4 (5-74, 0-109 (102), 36-84, 31-56).

Round 1: Ketan Chawla lost to Mohammad Rais Senzahi (Afg) 2-3 (52-62, 79-47, 16-65, 59-58, 37-67).

League:

Group E: Aditya bt Irfan (Pak) 3-0 (73 (58) -39, 109 (76) -1, 63 (63) -42).

Group F: Malkeet Singh lost to Muhammad Asif (Pak) 0-3 (32-57, 53-59, 2-64).

Group G: Brijesh Damani lost to Belan Sharif (Swe) 2-3 (42-87, 96-8, 67-57, 44-74, 4-67).

Group H: Sourav Kothari bt Saleh Mohammadi (Afg) 3-2 (65-47, 24-60, 65 (55) -48, 60-62, 63 (51) -34).

Group K: Ketan Chawla bt Husain Allawati (Oman) 3-2 (48-56, 31-73, 69-9, 56-18, 63-14).