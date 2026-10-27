Indian Boxers Shine At World U-19 Championships

Indian boxer Aditya has advanced to the final of the World Boxing U-19 Championships in the men's 55kg category, joining Megha Sheokand in the gold medal bouts and ensuring India secures at least two bronze medals.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Aditya secured a spot in the men's 55kg final at the World Boxing U-19 Championships on Sunday night.

Megha Sheokand also advanced to the final in the women's 80kg category.

India is assured of two bronze medals from Harshika (women's 65kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 80+kg).

Aditya will face Islam Magomedov of Russia in the gold medal bout.

Aditya became the second Indian boxer to make it to the final of the World Boxing U-19 Championships after beating Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan in the men's 55kg semifinals in Budva, Montenegro.

Indian Boxers Advance To Finals

Aditya, the Asian U-19 silver medallist, was dominant through the three rounds to bag a 5:0 verdict from the judges on Sunday night and will now face Islam Magomedov of Russia in the gold medal bout.

Megha Sheokand had earlier clinched the final spot in the women's 80kg category with a RSC win over Meerim Chynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals.

India will also come home with two bronze medals.

On Sunday evening, Harshika's gallant fight against USA's Lauryn Elmore was not enough as she ended on the wrong side of the 3:2 verdict in the women's 65kg semifinals.

Earlier, Prachi Tokas had bagged a bronze medal in the women's 80+kg category after losing her semifinal bout.