Home  » Sports » Indian boxer Aditya claims gold at world U-19 championships

Indian boxer Aditya claims gold at world U-19 championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V Updated: October 27, 2026 22:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian boxer Aditya clinched a historic gold medal in the men's 55kg category at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, contributing to India's impressive medal tally.

Aditya

IMAGE: Aditya beat Islam Magomedov of Russia to win gold in the men's 55kg category. Photograph: World Boxing 

Key Points

  • Asian silver medallist Aditya won gold in the men's 55kg category at the World Boxing U-19 Championships on Tuesday.
  • Aditya defeated Islam Magomedov of Russia 4:1 in the summit clash after a strong comeback.
  • India finished the championships with a total of one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.
  • Megha Sheokand secured a silver medal, losing her women's 80kg final to Ekaterina Frolova of Russia.
  • Harshika (women's 65kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 80+kg) contributed two bronze medals for India.

Asian silver medallist Aditya was on Tuesday crowned the men's 55kg champion at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The Indian boxer fought back after narrowly losing the opening round to beat Islam Magomedov of Russia 4:1 in the summit clash.

India's Medal Haul

India finished with a gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

 

"I was trailing 3-2 after the first round, but I stepped it up to take the next one 4-1. That's when the belief hit me that I could win this bout," said Aditya after the victory.

However, India's hopes of winning a second gold were shattered after Megha Sheokand lost 0:5 to Ekaterina Frolova of Russia in the women's 80kg final.

India's two bronze medals came through Harshika (women's 65kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 80+kg).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

aditya boxingworld boxing u-19 championshipsindian boxing goldbudva montenegromegha sheokand

More From Rediff

India eye 6th Asian Champions Trophy title on home soil

India eye 6th Asian Champions Trophy title on home soil
Rybakina finds winning formula after years of final woes

Rybakina finds winning formula after years of final woes
Para Athletes Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nitesh Kumar Bring Glory To India

Para Athletes Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nitesh Kumar Bring Glory To India

Related Stories

The Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma's 'Om' Celebration

The Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma's 'Om' Celebration

Quick Links

AdityaIndiaMontenegroBudvaRussiaworld U-19Islam MagomedovEkaterina FrolovaMegha SheokandPrachi Tokas

Web Stories

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026