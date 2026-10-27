Indian boxer Aditya claims gold at world U-19 championships

Indian boxer Aditya clinched a historic gold medal in the men's 55kg category at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, contributing to India's impressive medal tally.

IMAGE: Aditya beat Islam Magomedov of Russia to win gold in the men's 55kg category. Photograph: World Boxing

Key Points Asian silver medallist Aditya won gold in the men's 55kg category at the World Boxing U-19 Championships on Tuesday.

Aditya defeated Islam Magomedov of Russia 4:1 in the summit clash after a strong comeback.

India finished the championships with a total of one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Megha Sheokand secured a silver medal, losing her women's 80kg final to Ekaterina Frolova of Russia.

Harshika (women's 65kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 80+kg) contributed two bronze medals for India.

Asian silver medallist Aditya was on Tuesday crowned the men's 55kg champion at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The Indian boxer fought back after narrowly losing the opening round to beat Islam Magomedov of Russia 4:1 in the summit clash.

India's Medal Haul

India finished with a gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

"I was trailing 3-2 after the first round, but I stepped it up to take the next one 4-1. That's when the belief hit me that I could win this bout," said Aditya after the victory.

However, India's hopes of winning a second gold were shattered after Megha Sheokand lost 0:5 to Ekaterina Frolova of Russia in the women's 80kg final.

India's two bronze medals came through Harshika (women's 65kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 80+kg).