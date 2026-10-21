Bhandarkar Takes Two-Shot Lead At PGTI Qualifying School

India's Aditya Bhandarkar has surged to a two-shot lead at the PGTI Qualifying School in Ahmedabad, showcasing strong form with a three-under 69 in the second round.
Key Points
- Aditya Bhandarkar holds a two-shot lead after the second round of the PGTI Qualifying School on Wednesday.
- Bhandarkar shot a three-under 69, featuring five birdies and two bogeys, bringing his total to four-under 140.
- Md Siddikur Rahman, Joysurjo Dey, and Vedant Sirohi are tied for second position at two-under 142.
- The halfway cut was set at 12-over 156, with 80 players, including 11 amateurs and eight foreign players, making it.
- The top 48 players at the end of round four will secure full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season.
India's Aditya Bhandarkar took a two-shot lead following his second-round effort of three-under 69 in the final stage of the PGTI Qualifying School here on Wednesday.
Bhandarkar's Strong Performance
Bhandarkar (71-69), who was overnight tied sixth, moved up five spots on Wednesday as a result of his round of 69 that featured five birdies and two bogeys. He has totalled four-under 140 in the competition thus far.
The round one leader Md Siddikur Rahman (69-73) of Bangladesh returned a 73 to slip into tied second position, along with Indians Joysurjo Dey (73-69) and Vedant Sirohi (71-71) at a total of two-under 142.
The halfway cut went at 12-over 156. Out of a field of 123, the top 80 players including 11 amateurs and eight foreign players made the cut.
The Pune-based 37-year-old Bhandarkar, who finished second at the Pre-Qualifying event last week, hit his wedges close, made a couple of tap-in birdies and also drained two long birdie putts in round two.
At the end of round four, the top 48 players will earn their full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season.