Bhandarkar Takes Two-Shot Lead At PGTI Qualifying School

India's Aditya Bhandarkar has surged to a two-shot lead at the PGTI Qualifying School in Ahmedabad, showcasing strong form with a three-under 69 in the second round.

Key Points Aditya Bhandarkar holds a two-shot lead after the second round of the PGTI Qualifying School on Wednesday.

Bhandarkar shot a three-under 69, featuring five birdies and two bogeys, bringing his total to four-under 140.

Md Siddikur Rahman, Joysurjo Dey, and Vedant Sirohi are tied for second position at two-under 142.

The halfway cut was set at 12-over 156, with 80 players, including 11 amateurs and eight foreign players, making it.

The top 48 players at the end of round four will secure full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season.

India's Aditya Bhandarkar took a two-shot lead following his second-round effort of three-under 69 in the final stage of the PGTI Qualifying School here on Wednesday.

Bhandarkar's Strong Performance

Bhandarkar (71-69), who was overnight tied sixth, moved up five spots on Wednesday as a result of his round of 69 that featured five birdies and two bogeys. He has totalled four-under 140 in the competition thus far.

The round one leader Md Siddikur Rahman (69-73) of Bangladesh returned a 73 to slip into tied second position, along with Indians Joysurjo Dey (73-69) and Vedant Sirohi (71-71) at a total of two-under 142.

The halfway cut went at 12-over 156. Out of a field of 123, the top 80 players including 11 amateurs and eight foreign players made the cut.

The Pune-based 37-year-old Bhandarkar, who finished second at the Pre-Qualifying event last week, hit his wedges close, made a couple of tap-in birdies and also drained two long birdie putts in round two.

At the end of round four, the top 48 players will earn their full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season.