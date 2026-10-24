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India's Aditya Secures Historic Medal At World U-19 Boxing Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 24, 2026 19:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Aditya has made history by becoming the first male from the nation to secure a medal at the ongoing World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, advancing to the 55kg semifinals.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Aditya became the first Indian male boxer to be assured of a medal at the World Boxing U-19 Championships on Saturday.
  • He secured his semifinal spot in the men's 55kg category by defeating Tommaso Orlando of Italy with a unanimous 5-0 decision.
  • Aditya is set to face Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan in the semifinals.
  • Megha Sheokand (women's 80kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 57kg) have also reached the semifinals, assuring India of more medals.
  • Three other Indian boxers, Mausam Suhag, Aman Dev, and Lakshu, lost their quarterfinal bouts on Friday.

Aditya on Saturday became the first Indian male boxer to be assured of a medal at the ongoing World Boxing U-19 Championships after defeating Tommaso Orlando of Italy to reach the men's 55kg semifinals in Budva, Montenegro.

Aditya notched a unanimous 5-0 decision over Orlando. In the semifinals, the Indian will face Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan.

 

Megha Sheokand (women's 80kg) and Prachi Tokas (women's 57kg) have already reached the semifinals in their respective weight categories to be assured of medals.

In the late session on Friday, Mausam Suhag lost his men's 65kg quarterfinal 0-5 to Yashua Flemming of England, while Aman Dev went down 0-5 to Georgia's Shalva Beridze in the men's 50kg category.

Lakshu also suffered a 0-5 defeat against Marley McNealy of the USA.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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