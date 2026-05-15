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Aditi Ashok Tied 72nd At Queen City Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 15, 2026 19:06 IST

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Indian golfer Aditi Ashok trails at the Kroger Queen City Championship after an opening round of 2-over 72, while Rio Takeda, Ina Yoon, and Chella Choi lead the tournament.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok finishes the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship with a score of 2-over 72.
  • Rio Takeda, Ina Yoon, and Chella Choi share the lead at the Kroger Queen City Championship after carding 4-under 66.
  • Aditi Ashok faced challenges with bogeys early in her round but managed to secure two birdies.
  • Despite some fairway misses, Rio Takeda showcased strong performance with 17 greens in regulation.
  • Ina Yoon's putting and an eagle contributed to her joint lead at the Queen City Championship.

Aditi Ashok carded an opening round of 2-over 72 to find herself down in tied 72 on the leaderboard at the end of the first round at the Kroger Queen City Championship here.

She is currently six shots behind the co-leaders. Rio Takeda, Ina Yoon and Chella Choi carded 4-under 66 to share the lead heading into the second day.

 

Aditi Ashok's Round Details

Aditi Ashok had a difficult start as she started her round with a bogey on the 10th hole. Aditi would go on the three more bogeys in her round on the 16th, sixth and ninth holes.

She made two birdies in her round as well on the 14th and 15th holes. Aditi only missed four fairways in her round and made 15 of the 18 greens in regulation.

Leaders Shine at Queen City Championship

The three leaders also began their rounds on the back nine. Rio Takeda opened her round with a birdie and made another four birdies in the round.

Despite only finding the fairway five out of 14 times in the round, Takeda made only one bogey as she made 17 greens in regulation.

Ina Yoon made five birdies, three bogeys and one eagle in her round. Ina's putting performance helped her become joint leader.

Chella Choi also put on a strong display of her putting prowess which saw the South Korean make six birdies and two bogeys in her first round.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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