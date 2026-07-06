How LPGA Tour Competition Is Sharpening Aditi Ashok's Game

Indian golf sensation Aditi Ashok is honing her skills on the LPGA Tour, prioritising driving distance to achieve her goals at the upcoming Asian Games and secure a maiden LPGA victory.

Photograph: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters

Key Points Aditi Ashok credits regular LPGA Tour competition for significantly elevating her golf game.

Improving driving distance is Aditi Ashok's biggest priority for enhancing her performance on the LPGA Tour and in major events.

Aditi Ashok will represent India at the Asian Games alongside Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, aiming for medal success.

Her experience at the Tokyo Olympics boosted her confidence, affirming her ability to compete at the highest level.

Aditi Ashok's primary goals include securing a win on the LPGA Tour and contending for another medal at the Asian Games.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok said regular competition on the LPGA Tour has elevated her game, but improving driving distance remains the biggest priority as she targets success on the LPGA Tour and at the upcoming Asian Games.

The 28-year-old from Bengaluru, a two-time Olympian, secured a solo third-place finish at the Hulencourt Women's Open in Belgium with a seven-under total of 281, following a final-round 70.

"Competing every week on the LPGA Tour against a world-class field on tougher courses is a great test, and my game has definitely improved with each season," Aditi told PTI from Brussels on Monday before taking a flight to France for her next LET tournament.

Focus On Driving Distance And LPGA Goals

"The biggest room for improvement is in Driving distance as that's my worst statistic on the LPGA. It has been a constant quest for me to gain (driving) distance, and I'm still working on it."

Reflecting on her performance ahead of the AIG Women's Open, Aditi said: "It was fun to have a good finish again on the LET. It was pleasing to contend for the title again. I'm excited to head into the Evian Championship this week with some momentum.

"The AIG Women's Open is a month away. I had a great offseason and that definitely helped me start the year strong. I think the course and weather conditions suited my game more than my game being great.

"I managed the windy conditions well, which helped me get a good finish. The T3 at Blue Bay gave me confidence and a lot of freedom when planning my schedule for the season."

Asian Games Aspirations And Team India's Potential

Aditi alongwith Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will be representing India at the Asian Games scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4.

"I always believe if we play to our potential, we can win medals in Asian Games as well as the Olympics. Of course this year the team has had strong individual performances too so that prove the team's ability," she said.

"It's a few months away so I'm not sure how much these specific performances can predict medal prospects but I do believe in the talent and depth of our team.

"I feel women's golf in India has definitely grown with more players competing on international tours like the LET. Diksha has had a couple of wins on the LET and Pranavi has come close a few times too so I'm sure India can have players contending on the international stages."

Olympic Experience And Future Ambitions

Aditi had come agonisingly close to an Olympic medal in Tokyo before finishing fourth. She also produce another strong effort in Paris but the medal eluded her.

"I think the Olympics showed me that my game was good enough to compete at the highest level. I just had to put it together for four days and I would have a chance to win," she said.

"That realization definitely helped me mentally and changed the way I looked at my game in preparation and during play."

Recalling her silver medal winning performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, she said: "It was an awesome week in China in 2023 and winning Silver was a really cool achievement for me. Hopefully, I have a great week this time around and a chance to contend for another medal.

"I try to treat each tournament the same and not differ in my approach too much. I just try to be ready in all parts of my game come tournament week."

Talking about her goals in 2026, Aditi said: "Obviously winning on the LPGA has been my biggest goal since joining the LPGA. Of course being an Asian Games year, winning a medal there is also a goal for this year."