Aditi Ashok in contention at Fortinet Founders Cup after impressive second round

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok's remarkable second round at the Fortinet Founders Cup has positioned her in a tie for third, raising hopes for a strong finish.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Aditi Ashok's impressive 6-under 66 in the second round of the Fortinet Founders Cup propelled her into a tie for third place.

Hyo Joo Kim leads the Fortinet Founders Cup at 11-under par, holding a four-shot lead over Gaby Lopez.

Ashok's second round featured six birdies and one bogey, showcasing her strong performance.

Several top golfers, including Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, are tied with Ashok in third place, making for a competitive weekend.

Aditi Ashok carded a second round of 6-under 66 to move into tied third alongside world number one Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand at the Fortinet Founders Cup here.

Both Ashok and Thitikul carded rounds of 6-under 66 following their opening even par rounds to move up into tied third alongside Karis Davidson, Nelly Korda, Hye-Jin Choi, Minjee Lee and Jin Hee Im.

Hyo Joo Kim extended her lead as she fired a second round of 2-under 70 to move four shots clear of her closest rival, Gaby Lopez of Mexico.

Kim is now at 11-under par. Lopez had carded 5-under 67 on the first day and followed it up with a round of 2-under 70 to hold the second place at 7-under heading into the weekend.

Ashok's Birdie Streak

Ashok started her second round on the front nine and had four consecutive birdies starting on the third hole. A fifth birdie on the eighth had Ashok at 5-under par before the turn.

On the back nine a birdie on the 11th was followed by the only bogey of the day on the 13th before a late birdie on the 18th allowed her to move into T-3 with a total score of 6-under par.

Kim Extends Her Lead

Hyo Joo Kim began her second day on the back nine and made two bogey against one birdie by the turn before she played a bogey free front nine which included three birdies to extend her lead to four strokes by the end of the round.