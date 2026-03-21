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Aditi Ashok in contention at Fortinet Founders Cup after impressive second round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 18:54 IST

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Indian golfer Aditi Ashok's remarkable second round at the Fortinet Founders Cup has positioned her in a tie for third, raising hopes for a strong finish.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok's impressive 6-under 66 in the second round of the Fortinet Founders Cup propelled her into a tie for third place.
  • Hyo Joo Kim leads the Fortinet Founders Cup at 11-under par, holding a four-shot lead over Gaby Lopez.
  • Ashok's second round featured six birdies and one bogey, showcasing her strong performance.
  • Several top golfers, including Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, are tied with Ashok in third place, making for a competitive weekend.

Aditi Ashok carded a second round of 6-under 66 to move into tied third alongside world number one Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand at the Fortinet Founders Cup here.

Both Ashok and Thitikul carded rounds of 6-under 66 following their opening even par rounds to move up into tied third alongside Karis Davidson, Nelly Korda, Hye-Jin Choi, Minjee Lee and Jin Hee Im.

 

Hyo Joo Kim extended her lead as she fired a second round of 2-under 70 to move four shots clear of her closest rival, Gaby Lopez of Mexico.

Kim is now at 11-under par. Lopez had carded 5-under 67 on the first day and followed it up with a round of 2-under 70 to hold the second place at 7-under heading into the weekend.

Ashok's Birdie Streak

Ashok started her second round on the front nine and had four consecutive birdies starting on the third hole. A fifth birdie on the eighth had Ashok at 5-under par before the turn.

On the back nine a birdie on the 11th was followed by the only bogey of the day on the 13th before a late birdie on the 18th allowed her to move into T-3 with a total score of 6-under par.

Kim Extends Her Lead

Hyo Joo Kim began her second day on the back nine and made two bogey against one birdie by the turn before she played a bogey free front nine which included three birdies to extend her lead to four strokes by the end of the round.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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