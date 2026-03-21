Aditi Ashok in contention at Fortinet Founders Cup after impressive second round

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok's remarkable second round at the Fortinet Founders Cup has positioned her in a tie for third, raising hopes for a strong finish.
Key Points
- Aditi Ashok's impressive 6-under 66 in the second round of the Fortinet Founders Cup propelled her into a tie for third place.
- Hyo Joo Kim leads the Fortinet Founders Cup at 11-under par, holding a four-shot lead over Gaby Lopez.
- Ashok's second round featured six birdies and one bogey, showcasing her strong performance.
- Several top golfers, including Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda, are tied with Ashok in third place, making for a competitive weekend.
Aditi Ashok carded a second round of 6-under 66 to move into tied third alongside world number one Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand at the Fortinet Founders Cup here.
Both Ashok and Thitikul carded rounds of 6-under 66 following their opening even par rounds to move up into tied third alongside Karis Davidson, Nelly Korda, Hye-Jin Choi, Minjee Lee and Jin Hee Im.
Hyo Joo Kim extended her lead as she fired a second round of 2-under 70 to move four shots clear of her closest rival, Gaby Lopez of Mexico.
Kim is now at 11-under par. Lopez had carded 5-under 67 on the first day and followed it up with a round of 2-under 70 to hold the second place at 7-under heading into the weekend.
Ashok's Birdie Streak
Ashok started her second round on the front nine and had four consecutive birdies starting on the third hole. A fifth birdie on the eighth had Ashok at 5-under par before the turn.
On the back nine a birdie on the 11th was followed by the only bogey of the day on the 13th before a late birdie on the 18th allowed her to move into T-3 with a total score of 6-under par.
Kim Extends Her Lead
Hyo Joo Kim began her second day on the back nine and made two bogey against one birdie by the turn before she played a bogey free front nine which included three birdies to extend her lead to four strokes by the end of the round.