Indian Golfers Shine: Aditi Ashok Finishes Third, Diksha Dagar Seventh In Belgium

Indian golf stars Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar delivered strong performances at the Hulencourt Women's Open, with Ashok securing a third-place finish and Dagar making it into the top ten.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Aditi Ashok finished third at the Hulencourt Women's Open with a final score of nine-under 279.

Diksha Dagar secured a tied seventh position, ending at two-under 286.

Spain's Carolina Lopez Chacarra won the tournament with a 12-under 276.

Other Indian golfers, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, also participated, finishing 18th and 42nd respectively.

The tournament showcased strong performances from Indian women golfers on the international stage.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished a creditable third, while Diksha Dagar signed off tied seventh at the Hulencourt Women's Open here. Aditi carded a two-under 70 in the final round on Sunday to finish at nine-under 279, three shots behind Spain's Carolina Lopez Chacarra, who closed with a four-under 68 to claim the title at 12-under 276.

Other Indian Performances

Overnight leader Kelsey Bennett of Australia faltered with a one-over 73 to finish runner-up at nine-under. Aditi and Diksha had begun the final round tied for third at five-under, five shots behind Bennett. Diksha, however, struggled to a three-over 75 and slipped into a share of seventh at two-under 286 alongside Finland's Noora Komulainen (70), USA's Brianna Navarrosa (69), Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley (69) and South Africa's Nadia Van Der Westhuizen (69).

Pranavi Urs produced one of the rounds of the day, firing a six-under 66 to climb into a tie for 18th at even-par 288. Youngster Avani Prashanth signed off with a one-under 71 to finish tied 42nd at six-over 294.