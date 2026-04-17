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Aditi Ashok T-59 After Opening Round In Los Angeles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 17, 2026 12:39 IST

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Aditi Ashok's steady start at the JM Eagle LA Championship sees her tied for 59th after the first round, while Chizzy Iwai takes the lead with a remarkable performance.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok began the JM Eagle LA Championship with a 2-under 70, placing her in T-59.
  • After a slow start, Aditi Ashok recovered with birdies on the back nine.
  • Chizzy Iwai leads the tournament after an impressive 9-under 63.
  • Patty Tavatanakit, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, and Sei Young Kim are tied for second place.

Aditi Ashok began her week in Los Angeles with a round of 2-under 70 to find herself placed tied 59th on the leaderboard at the JM Eagle LA Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi Ashok's Round Details

Aditi began her round on the front nine and had made seven pars before dropping a shot on the eighth hole with a bogey.

 

From 1-over after 10 holes, she recovered on the back nine she made birdies on the 11th, 16th and 18th holes to pick up three shots and finish at 2-under par, seven shots behind the leader Chizzy Iwai.

Chizzy Iwai Takes The Lead

Iwai had a fast start to her opening round. Having started on the back nine she made par on the 10th holes before making five consecutive birdies and an eagle to be seven under par after seven holes.

Another set of birdies on the first and fifth holes would see her end the day at 9-under 63 with a two-shot lead over her closest rivals.

Other Top Performers

Patty Tavatanakit, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham and Sei Young Kim are tied for second place with scores of 7-under par.

Aditi Ashok is one of India's top professional golfers and a regular on the LPGA Tour. Her performance in this tournament will be closely watched by Indian golf fans. The LPGA tour has been gaining popularity in India, inspiring more women to take up the sport.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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