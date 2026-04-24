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Aditi Ashok Struggles At Chevron Championship; Nelly Korda Leads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 24, 2026 15:48 IST

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Nelly Korda's impressive 7-under 65 puts her in the lead at The Chevron Championship, while Aditi Ashok faces an uphill battle after a difficult opening round.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok started The Chevron Championship with a 2-over 74, placing her in a tie for 80th.
  • Nelly Korda leads The Chevron Championship after a superb 7-under 65.
  • Patty Tavatanakit and Somi Lee are two shots behind Korda.
  • Several top players, including Jeeno Thitikul and Minjee Lee, also struggled in the opening round.

India's Aditi Ashok endured a disappointing start to her campaign in The Chevron Championship here as she carded 2-over 74 and was placed tied 80th after the first day.

Nelly Korda putted superbly to save pars early and then made some great ones for birdies on her back nine of Memorial Park for a 7-under 65, her best start to a major in four years.

 

Nelly Korda's Dominant Performance

Korda now has a two-shot lead over Patty Tavatanakit, who won this major as a rookie in 2021 when it was the ANA Inspiration. She played bogey-free for a 67 and was two shots back along with Somi Lee, who bogeyed her final hole on the par-3 ninth.

Farah O'Keefe, the junior at Texas, missed a 5-foot par putt on her last hole to fall back into the group of players at 68.

Top Players Face Challenges

Thirty-seven players in the 132-player field broke par. Jeeno Thitikul was not among them. The No. 1 player in women's golf had four bogeys over her last eight holes and shot 74. In her quest to win her first major, she started out nine shots behind Korda with her first goal to make the cut.

Minjee Lee, the Women's PGA champion trying to win her fourth of the LPGA's five majors, also opened with a 74.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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