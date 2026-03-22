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Home  » Sports » Aditi Ashok Drops Down Leaderboard at Fortinet Founders Cup; Hyo Joo Kim Extends Lead

Aditi Ashok Drops Down Leaderboard at Fortinet Founders Cup; Hyo Joo Kim Extends Lead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 20:23 IST

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Aditi Ashok's challenging round at the Fortinet Founders Cup contrasts with Hyo Joo Kim's commanding lead, setting the stage for an exciting final day of LPGA golf.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok's over-par round at the Fortinet Founders Cup resulted in a significant drop in her leaderboard position.
  • Hyo Joo Kim's strong performance has given her a substantial lead in the Fortinet Founders Cup, positioning her for a potential LPGA title.
  • Nelly Korda is in contention at the Fortinet Founders Cup and has the opportunity to improve her CME ranking.
  • The Fortinet Founders Cup leaderboard sees a tight competition for the top spots, with several players vying for a strong finish.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok slipped down the leaderboard to Tied-24 from Tied-3 after carding 1-over 73 on the third day of the Fortinet Founders Cup, here.

Hyo Joo Kim extended her lead, she is now five strokes clear of her closest rival with just one day left to be played.

 

Kim fired off a round of 6-under 66 to increase the gap to her rivals. Kim is chasing her eighth LPGA title this week and her first of the season.

The win in California this week would help her move into the second spot on the CME ranking. Her 54 hole score stands at 17-under par.

Aditi made her first birdie of the third round on the fifth hole and followed it up with a second on the eighth hole. She began her back nine with a birdie and dropped a shot on the 11th hole.

She went on to make her last birdie of the day on the 16th hole only to a shot with her second bogey of the day and a triple bogey to close the round. the four shots dropped in the last two holes resulted in Aditi finishing the day at T-24.

Top Contenders at the Fortinet Founders Cup

In second place is Nelly Korda with a total of 12-under par. Korda carded 6-under 66 in her third round. Korda has a chance to move up to the first place of the CME rankings this week if she was to finish second.

In third place there is a tie between Ruixin Liu and Gaby Lopez. Liu and Lopez are at 11-under par after the third round. Liu carded 6-under 66 while Lopez carded 4-under 68 on the third day.

World number one Jeeno Thitikul is tied for fifth with Erika Hara, Karis Davidson and Hye Jin Choi.

The third place players have a total score of 9-under par. Thitikul, Davidson and Choi carded 3-under 69 in their third round while Hara Carded 5-under 67.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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