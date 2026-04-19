Aditi Ashok Improves Position At JM Eagle LA Championship

Aditi Ashok's impressive performance, marked by three crucial birdies, propelled her up the leaderboard at the JM Eagle Los Angeles Championship, while Sei Young Kim maintains her lead despite late-round challenges.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Aditi Ashok carded a 3-under 69 in the third round of the JM Eagle Los Angeles Championship.

Ashok's strong back nine, featuring three birdies, improved her position to tied 36th.

Sei Young Kim of Korea leads the tournament despite a roller-coaster round and late bogeys.

Hannah Green and others are close behind Kim, setting up a competitive final round.

India's Aditi Ashok fought back with three birdies on the back nine to move up to tied 36th place with a third-round card of 3-under 69 at the JM Eagle Los Angeles Championship here.

Aditi Ashok's Round Highlights

Aditi birdied the sixth but gave it back on the Par-5 seventh. On the back nine, she birdied the 11th and added two more gains on the 16th and the 18th for a 69, after 70-72 on the first two days.

Sei Young Kim Leads Despite Late Struggles

Korea's Sei Young Kim led by two following a roller-coaster round of 71. She had five birdies on the front and ran up an eight-stroke lead with five holes left at El Caballero Country Club.

She then bogeyed four times in a row the 14th to the 17th. Her late meltdown with four straight bogeys gave two-time event winner Hannah Green and others a foot in the door.

She salvaged an up-and-down from off the back of the 18th green to salvage a two-shot advantage.

Championship Leaderboard Overview

Kim (71) is 15-under, while Green, the 2023 and 2024 champion at Wilshire Country Club, had a 67 to join Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (67), Jessica Porvasnik (68) and Ina Yoon (71) at 13 under. Former UCLA star Patty Tavatanakit was another stroke back after a 67.

Aditi Ashok is one of India's most successful professional golfers, and her performance is closely followed by fans in India. The final round will determine if she can continue her climb up the leaderboard and potentially contend for the title. Her performance could also impact her world ranking and future tournament opportunities.