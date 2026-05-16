Aditi Ashok Fails To Make The Cut At Queen City Championship

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok's struggles led to her missing the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship, while Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko emerged as joint leaders.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points Aditi Ashok missed the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship after a second round of 1-over 71.

Her total score was 3-over par, while the cut was set at 2-over par.

Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko are joint leaders at 7-under par.

This is only the third time Aditi Ashok has missed the cut this season.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship after carding a second round of 1-over 71.

Aditi Ashok's Performance At The Championship

Put alongside her round of 2-over on the first day, her total score was 3-over par after the second round while the cut was set at 2-over par.

Tournament Leaders: Doherty And Ko

Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko were joint leaders at the end of the second round. Amanda and Jin Young Ko both carded 4-under 66 on the second day to become joint leaders. The leaders have a total score of 7-under par heading into the weekend.

Season Performance

Aditi missed the cut for only the third time this season. Her last result was the T-3 finish at the Blue Bay LPGA.