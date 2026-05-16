HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Aditi Ashok Fails To Make The Cut At Queen City Championship

Aditi Ashok Fails To Make The Cut At Queen City Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 15:46 IST

x

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok's struggles led to her missing the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship, while Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko emerged as joint leaders.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aditi Ashok missed the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship after a second round of 1-over 71.
  • Her total score was 3-over par, while the cut was set at 2-over par.
  • Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko are joint leaders at 7-under par.
  • This is only the third time Aditi Ashok has missed the cut this season.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship after carding a second round of 1-over 71.

Aditi Ashok's Performance At The Championship

Put alongside her round of 2-over on the first day, her total score was 3-over par after the second round while the cut was set at 2-over par.

 

Tournament Leaders: Doherty And Ko

Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko were joint leaders at the end of the second round. Amanda and Jin Young Ko both carded 4-under 66 on the second day to become joint leaders. The leaders have a total score of 7-under par heading into the weekend.

Season Performance

Aditi missed the cut for only the third time this season. Her last result was the T-3 finish at the Blue Bay LPGA.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Aditi Ashok Even Par in Ford Championship Opening Round
Aditi Ashok Even Par in Ford Championship Opening Round
Aditi Ashok's Struggles Lead to Missed Cut at Ford Championship
Aditi Ashok's Struggles Lead to Missed Cut at Ford Championship
Aditi Ashok Survives Cut At JM Eagle LA Championship
Aditi Ashok Survives Cut At JM Eagle LA Championship
Women's PGA: Aditi tied-12th alongside Lydia Ko, Michelle Wi
Women's PGA: Aditi tied-12th alongside Lydia Ko, Michelle Wi
Aditi Ashok off to a great start at Women's PGA
Aditi Ashok off to a great start at Women's PGA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

'Iran has 'no trust' in the US', Aragchi stuns Trump with bold war speech from India10:43

'Iran has 'no trust' in the US', Aragchi stuns Trump with...

Married Women Worship Banyan Tree on Vat Savitri With Sacred Rituals2:15

Married Women Worship Banyan Tree on Vat Savitri With...

Madurai's Iconic Fishing Festival Revives Heritage and Excitement2:04

Madurai's Iconic Fishing Festival Revives Heritage and...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO