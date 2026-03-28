Aditi Ashok's Struggles Lead to Missed Cut at Ford Championship

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok's struggles in the second round of the Ford Championship resulted in her missing the cut, while Nelly Korda surged to the top of the leaderboard.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Aditi Ashok misses the cut at the Ford Championship after a second round of 5-over 77.

Nelly Korda takes the lead at the Ford Championship with a strong performance.

Aditi Ashok's second round included multiple bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine.

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim is two shots behind Nelly Korda.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a 5-over 77 in the second round to miss the cut by a sizeable margin at the Ford Championship here.

Aditi, who had opened with an even-par 72, fell well short of the cut, which was set at 4-under.

Nelly Korda climbed from third to the top of the leaderboard after adding a 7-under 65 to her opening-round 9-under 63, moving two shots clear of defending champion Hyo Joo Kim.

Aditi Ashok's Second Round Performance

Aditi began her second round on the front nine with an early birdie on the second hole followed by two consecutive bogeys on the second and third holes.

On the back nine, the Indian golfer dropped shots on the 11th, 12th and 13th with two bogeys followed by a double bogey. Aditi did make a birdie on the 17th but dropped a shot on the 18th to close the week at 5-over par.