Aditi Ashok Survives Cut At JM Eagle LA Championship

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok secured her place at the JM Eagle LA Championship by making the cut after a challenging second round, while Sei Young Kim takes the lead.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points Aditi Ashok makes the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship after a second-round score of 72.

Ashok's round included an eagle, multiple birdies, and several bogeys.

Sei Young Kim leads the tournament after shooting a second consecutive 7-under 65.

Chizzy Iwai and Ina Yoon are tied for second place, one stroke behind the leader.

An eagle towards the end of the day saw Indian golfer Aditi Ashok make the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship on the LPGA Tour here.

Aditi carded 72 after a first round 70 and at 2-under for 36 hole.

Aditi Ashok's Performance At LA Championship

Starting on the 10h, she bogeyed the 10th and 15th but picked one shot on the 16th. A bogey on the 18th was followed by a birdie on the first. The see-saw continued as she bogeyed the second before landing an eagle on the seventh.

Sei Young Kim Takes The Lead

Sei Young Kim shot her second straight 7-under 65 at El Caballero to take a one-stroke lead in the final event before the first women's major of the season.

Chizzy Iwai And Ina Yoon In Close Pursuit

First-round leader Chizzy Iwai of Japan was tied for second with Ina Yoon of South Korea. Iwai followed her opening 63 with a 68, making three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine late in the afternoon.

Yoon had a 64. She played her opening nine holes - the back nine at El Caballero - in 7-under 29 and added a birdie on the par-5 seventh.

Aditi Ashok is one of India's most successful professional golfers. Her performance in the LA Championship will be closely watched by Indian golf fans as she prepares for upcoming major tournaments on the LPGA Tour.