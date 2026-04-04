Aditi Ashok shines at Aramco Championship, two other Indians make the cut

Aditi Ashok leads the Indian charge at the Aramco Championship, with Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth also making the cut, while Lauren Coughlin takes the overall lead.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points Aditi Ashok is the leading Indian golfer at the Aramco Championship after the second round, positioning herself in the top 15.

Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth also made the cut at the Aramco Championship, joining Aditi Ashok in the final rounds.

Diksha Dagar failed to make the cut at the Aramco Championship after a challenging second round.

Lauren Coughlin secured the sole lead at the Aramco Championship, showcasing strong performance in windy conditions.

Aditi Ashok was the top placed Indian golfer after the second round even as Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth also made the cut at the Aramco Championship here.

Aditi, a five-time LET winner, including Hero Women's Indian Open, carded 1-under 71 to move into the top 15 of the leaderboard.

The two other Indians to make the cut are Pranavi (76-75) and Avani (75-76), both placed T-59 on the leaderboard with a score of 7-over par.

However, Diksha Dagar was unable to make the cut due to a difficult second round where she carded six-over 78 for a total of nine-over par. She shot three-over 75 on the first day.

Championship Leaders

Lauren Coughlin became the sole leader heading into the weekend as she carded a three-under 69 on a windy day to take her score at eight-under par as Hyo Joo Kim and Leona Maguire are tied for second place with a score of three-under par.

Hyo is is looking for her third title in as many weeks and Leona Maguire are tied for second place with a score of three-under par.

Aditi Ashok's Performance

Aditi (73-71) made four birdies, one bogey and one double bogey in her second round to take her total to one-over par.

The birdies were made on the 10th, 11th, 18th and ninth holes. The bogey was made on the seventh and the double bogey came on the third hole.

Avani Prashant and Pranavi Urs found themselves just inside the cut after the second round as the cut was set at 7-over par.