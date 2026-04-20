Aditi Ashok Ends LA Championship In T-51 Position

Aditi Ashok concluded the JM Eagle LA Championship tied for 51st after a challenging final round, while Hannah Green clinched the title with a remarkable comeback.

Photograph: Aditi Ashok/Instagram

Key Points Aditi Ashok finished tied for 51st at the JM Eagle LA Championship after a final round of 76.

A triple bogey on the fifth hole significantly impacted Aditi Ashok's performance.

Hannah Green secured victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship after a strong comeback.

Hannah Green's win marks her third victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship in four years.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok couldn't recover from an early triple bogey on the par-4 fifth hole, carding a four-over 76 to finish tied for 51st at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Aditi had just one birdie, two birdies and a triple in her 76 that followed rounds of 70-72-69-76 for a total of 1-under for the week.

Aditi Ashok's Season So Far

It has been a decent season for Aditi, who was T-3 at Blue Bay LPGA and T-14 at Fortinet and T-27 at Aramco Championship. However, Aditi, who joined the LPGA in 2017, is still searching for his maiden win.

Hannah Green Wins LA Championship

Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship for the third time in first four years and the first at El Caballero, holing a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole after a back-nine comeback.

She was six strokes behind playing partner Sei Young Kim for a few moments on the 11th green. Green closed with a 4-under 68 to match Kim (70) and Jin Hee Im (67) at 17-under 271 on the tree-lined layout.

Patty Tavatanakit (70) was 14-under with Haeran Ryu (66). First-round leader Chizzy Iwai (70) was 12-under with Minami Katsu (68).

Aditi Ashok, a prominent figure in Indian golf, continues her quest for a maiden LPGA victory. Her performance impacts her world ranking and potential qualification for upcoming major tournaments. Indian golf fans closely follow her progress on the international stage.