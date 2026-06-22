Aditi Ashok's Meijer LPGA Classic Journey Ends In T-24 Finish

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok secured a T-24 finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic, demonstrating a consistent performance despite not breaking into the top 10 over the weekend.

Photograph: India_All Sports/X

Key Points Aditi Ashok finished tied for 24th position at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

She concluded the tournament with an overall score of eight-under par.

Ashok recorded rounds of 69-69-71-71 throughout the event.

Miyu Yamashita won the title after a play-off against Lottie Woad.

Aditi Ashok finished T-24 at the Meijer LPGA Classic following a final round of one-under 71 here. The Indian finished the week with a score eight-under par with rounds of 69-69-71-71.

Aditi Ashok's Tournament Performance

Miyu Yamashita, a former major winner, won the title after beating Lottie Woad in a play-off. Miyu and Lottie both were at 17-under par after 72 holes before Miyu birdied the first play-off hole to take the title.

Aditi had a strong start to the week as she opened with consecutive rounds of 3-under 69. Heading into the weekend she looked primed to register her second top 10 result of the season. However, over the weekend Aditi was only able to register rounds of 1-under 71 on both Saturday and Sunday.

She began her final round with an early bogey on the third hole before making two straight birdies on the fourth and fifth holes to be under par before the turn of the round. On the back nine, she dropped a shot on the 10th hole before making a birdie on the 14th and closed off the day at 1-under 71.